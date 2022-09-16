ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

UPDATE: Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars

We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 Debate

Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot would establish an additional 4% income tax on annual taxable incomes of $1 million or more -- an income level that would be adjusted annually to reflect increases in the cost of living. Revenues from this tax would be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, for public education, public colleges, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation. If approved, it would take effect next year. Jon Keller brought in two experts to debate the details of Question 1: Fair Share Massachusetts Communications Director Steve Crawford and Pioneer...
WSBS

5 Hurricanes That Wreaked Havoc In Massachusetts

My first trip to Boston's "Museum of Science" as a child included a special on severe weather at The Mugar Omni Theater. When they got to the hurricane part of the film, I was in awe of their destruction, and sort of oddly desired to experience one, until "Bob" hit in 1991. We'll get into that later.
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive

BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
WSBS

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To "Pick" The Right One!

Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 taxes in November

BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...
WCVB

Here's how much Mass. taxpayers will get in refunds

BOSTON — About 3.6 million Massachusetts taxpayers are set to receive cash back this fall after state government hauled in taxes last year that surpassed the legal limit by nearly $3 billion, the Baker administration announced Friday. Taxpayers will "automatically" receive their refunds without needing to submit any application.
NewsBreak
Boston

3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins' Globe Summit talk

“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
