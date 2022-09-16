Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars
We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.
Am I eligible for the Massachusetts tax refund this fall? Here's the criteria
Massachusetts taxpayers are slated to receive hundreds of dollars in direct relief starting this November, as officials return nearly $3 billion in excess revenues as stipulated by a 1980s state law while relying on broad eligibility parameters.
Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 Debate
Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot would establish an additional 4% income tax on annual taxable incomes of $1 million or more -- an income level that would be adjusted annually to reflect increases in the cost of living. Revenues from this tax would be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, for public education, public colleges, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation. If approved, it would take effect next year. Jon Keller brought in two experts to debate the details of Question 1: Fair Share Massachusetts Communications Director Steve Crawford and Pioneer...
More Mass. communities push to tax high-end real estate transactions to create affordable housing
Finding an affordable place to live remains a big problem for many people across the state. That’s why Boston 25 is Getting Real about the housing crisis and examining some of the proposals to try and fix the situation. One idea picking up momentum is to allow cities and...
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
Here's how the excess tax revenue will be distributed to Massachusetts residents
In November, approximately 3.6 million taxpayers will be receiving a refund from the state's excess tax revenue.
Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 taxes in November
BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
Here's how much Mass. taxpayers will get in refunds
BOSTON — About 3.6 million Massachusetts taxpayers are set to receive cash back this fall after state government hauled in taxes last year that surpassed the legal limit by nearly $3 billion, the Baker administration announced Friday. Taxpayers will "automatically" receive their refunds without needing to submit any application.
Calculate how much your Mass. tax refund check will be
Eligible Massachusetts residents will see tax relief this fall, either through a check in the mail or direct deposit equating to about 13% of their 2021 personal income tax liability. No action is needed for Bay Staters to secure the tax credit, which is required under state law amid ballooning...
51,000 items added to MA Treasury’s unclaimed property listings
Over 51,000 new properties worth millions are owed to individuals and businesses across Massachusetts
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
