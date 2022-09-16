ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

High school volleyball: Forest faces tough test against district rival New Smyrna Beach

By John Patton
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Following Forest’s 25-10, 25-15, 25-9 loss at District 4-6A rival and No. 1 ranked New Smyrna Beach on Thursday night, Wildcats coach Jimmy Collins had a message for his players.

“New Smyrna Beach is a superb team that is well-coached and their girls play so hard,” Collins said. “They are one of the best teams in 6A.

“But we are at a point in our season where we need to decide if we’re going to become a volleyball team or not. We play a really tough schedule and we have to learn to deal with adversity and keep fighting when really good teams get on runs.”

Here are four takeaways from the match.

Inconsistency hurts

In the first set Forest (3-5, 0-3 in 4-6A) was excellent on serve-receive, but finished with a negative hitting percentage. The Barracudas (11-2, 1-0), meanwhile, spread their offense around, and seven players (Jalynn Brown, Maddie Peterson, Gigi Green, Gracie Newell, Kaelyn Fredette-Huffman, Alyssa Kornegay and Eden Anderson) recorded kills.

The Wildcats struggled with serve-receive in the second, allowing four aces, but they had an even more difficult time in the third, giving up seven aces.

The most troubling run against FHS came in the third after the Wildcats took a 5-2 lead with four of the points coming on Avery O’Cull’s serve. There, they gave up 13 consecutive points (five aces) on the serve of Ivy Westfall.

“We’re not consistent,” Collins said. “We have some runs where we start to look like a volleyball team, and then we have a stretch where we don’t play well.

“We can’t keep doing that.”

Captains step up

Forest’s roster includes only one senior (Rylee Martineau) but has three captains Collins went out of his way to praise after the match.

“Ava Keuntjes, Kailyn Howard and Avery O’Cull played their hearts out,” Collins said. “They played great. I can’t say enough about the effort each of them gave.”

Keuntjes and Howard are juniors, while O’Cull is a sophomore.

Watching alums

Three Class of 2022 Wildcats, Emma Truluck (UCF), Emma Santi (USF) and Maddi Jerald (Stetson) are freshmen on their respective college volleyball teams.

Santi and Jerald are set to face off Friday in Tampa as part of the Bulls Volleyball Invitational.

Collins said his Forest team won’t be able to attend that match but does have plans on going to watch UCF and USF meet later in the season (either Oct. 19 in Orlando or Nov. 9 in Tampa).

Schedule switch

The Wildcats were scheduled to host district rival and third-ranked Gainesville this past Tuesday, but the Hurricanes asked to switch home dates due to a conflict.

So, FHS visited GHS, losing in three sets, and Forest will host the Hurricanes in the rematch on Tuesday night, two days before hosting rival Vanguard. First, Forest will host Dunnellon on Monday at 7 p.m.

The Barracudas will suit up next on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they face Orange City University at a neutral site.

