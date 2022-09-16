ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

clevelandmagazine.com

Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest

As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own

GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brook Park celebrates community center’s 50th birthday

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A lot has changed since the John A. Polonye Community Center opened in Brook Park 50 years ago, but the one thing that hasn’t is its ability to bring the community together. The city marked the anniversary with a huge birthday bash Saturday (Sept. 17)...
Cleveland.com

Chef teaches Westlake seniors the value of organic food

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Senior Center Chef Garrett Baglier wants to see older residents eating more organic food. So, on Sept. 8, he treated members of the center’s Engage, Thrive and Connect class (ETC), which meets twice monthly, to a tasty demonstration. Baglier perked up interest in his talk...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
Cleveland Jewish News

Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors

Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures

MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Cleveland Jewish News

The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls

The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

