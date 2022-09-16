Read full article on original website
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center carves out special space for preschoolers
BAY VLLAGE, Ohio -- The Lake Erie Nature & Science Center has created a new space for its youngest visitors. Preschool Coordinator Teece Lester said the center is excited to welcome more preschool age children into classes that began recently. “In these classes, children and their families will meet an...
‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest
As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
Brook Park celebrates community center’s 50th birthday
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A lot has changed since the John A. Polonye Community Center opened in Brook Park 50 years ago, but the one thing that hasn’t is its ability to bring the community together. The city marked the anniversary with a huge birthday bash Saturday (Sept. 17)...
Chef teaches Westlake seniors the value of organic food
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Senior Center Chef Garrett Baglier wants to see older residents eating more organic food. So, on Sept. 8, he treated members of the center’s Engage, Thrive and Connect class (ETC), which meets twice monthly, to a tasty demonstration. Baglier perked up interest in his talk...
Some local yards are becoming eerie-sistable: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A large spider crawling across an even bigger web. A few hundred pumpkins twinkling in the dark. How about a ghoul holding a mailbox?. Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like ... Halloween. The festive holiday is still 5 1/2 weeks away, but folks are getting ready.
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Local estate sale business owner accused of taking clients' money
News 5 Investigators have been digging deep into allegations made against an estate sales business owner accused of taking money from clients.
Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Brooklyn’s Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- In terms of outdoor family fun while the weather is still warm, Brooklyn’s Fall Festival is one of the last events around. The annual affair returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like many events that we have lost...
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
You can join the ‘Space Race’ and celebrate Rosh Hashanah: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Here comes Jupiter, there goes Mars. Just how far out of this world you can go depends on how many laps you make around Observatory Park’s Planetary Trail during the park’s space race from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. One lap is less...
Loyal friends from Westshore communities stick together well into their 80s
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of women from Westshore communities (and beyond) have helped each other throughout their lives. They became friends during their high school days and still meet twice yearly -- for 67 years!. Joan Gill, the spokesperson for the group and their get-togethers, talked about the history...
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
