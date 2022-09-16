AREA MENU: Rider visits rival Lubbock-Cooper in area's top game

WEEKLY SPECIAL

RIDER AT LUBBOCK-COOPER

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium

Live updates: Follow @NathanGiese on Twitter. Listen on www.network1sports.com/station/riderraiders. Watch on Lubbock-Cooper ISD Athletics YouTube channel.

Records: Rider 3-0; Lubbock-Cooper 2-1.

Last game: Rider 28, Lubbock Coronado 24; Cooper 33, Abilene Wylie 28

Last meeting: Cooper 22, Rider 0 (2021 state quarterfinals); Cooper leads all-time series 6-2.

Players to watch: Rider, Jack Pitts (QB, Sr.), Tyrone Morgan (RB/DB, Jr.), Xavier Banks (WR/LB, Sr.); Cooper, Tyler Spruiell (QB, Sr.), Callan Ritz (WR/DB, Jr.), Colter Lynch (OL, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: This is the ninth meeting in the past five seasons. The Raiders and Pirates played twice in each of the previous four years – once in district and again in the Region I-5A Division II finals. Cooper holds a 6-2 edge in the budding rivalry, winning each regular season meeting. Both of Rider’s wins came in the state quarterfinals. … Rider has been dealing with a string of injuries, most recently to senior running back/defensive lineman Anquan Willis, who was helped off the field in the first quarter against Lubbock Coronado. Willis was seen on crutches after the game. His status is questionable for Friday. He joins senior defensive lineman Luke Gambs with that designation. Gambs was injured in Week 2 against Decatur. … Cooper is fresh off a 5-point victory against Rider district foe Abilene Wylie during which the Pirates didn’t attempt a pass in the second half, resulting in 243 rushing yards and three TDs on 31 carries. Senior quarterback Tyler Spruiell led the Pirates with 146 rushing, while Jackson Austin had 142 and two TDs.

PigskinPrep.com says: Rider by 7.

PREMIUM ENTREES

WFHS AT CANYON RANDALL

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

Live updates: Listen on 94.9 FM or www.network1sports.com/station/wfcoyotes.

Records: WFHS 2-1; Randall 2-1.

Last game: WFHS 33, Plainview 26; Randall 41, Snyder 6.

Last meeting: Randall 31, WFHS 14 (2021); The all-time series is tied 2-2.

Players to watch: WFHS, Cameron Gould (RB/LB, Sr.), Ayden Ramirez (WR/DB, Sr.), Ke’Ondrae Fleeks (WR, Jr.); Randall, Nathan Baker (WR/DB, Sr.), Dylan Ray (RB, So.), Bryce Melton (OL, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: These two teams went from being in the same Class 5A Division II district for the past four seasons to playing in different districts with a drop to Class 4A Division I. The Coyotes and Raiders have split the previous four meetings. … Both teams have won two straight after losing its first game of the season. Randall earned wins over Clovis, N.M., and Snyder, while Old High defeated Hereford and Plainview. … After throwing for 447 yards and five TDs against Hereford, the Coyotes deferred to the ground game against Plainview, rushing for 207 yards and four TDs.. … Senior Nathan Baker serves as Randall’s do-everything player and must be accounted for on every snap. Baker often lines up at multiple positions on offense but primarily plays receiver. He’s the Raiders’ defensive quarterback at safety.

PigskinPrep.com says: Randall by 8.

HENRIETTA AT ARCHER CITY

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium

Live updates: Follow @CoryHogueSports on Twitter. Watch on nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).

Records: Henrietta 3-0; Archer City 2-1.

Last game: Henrietta 29, Bowie 26; Millsap 39, Archer City 21.

Last meeting: Henrietta 43, Archer City 28 (2021); Archer City leads all-time series 27-22-3.

Players to watch: Henrietta, Garrett Blevins (QB, Jr.), Klein Essler (TE/LB, Jr.), Logan Taylor (TE/DL, Sr.); Archer City, Elijah Jackson (RB/LB, Jr.), Joe Castles (QB, Fr.), Gunner Smith (OL/LB, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Henrietta puts its undefeated record on the line against an old rival. It’s the third straight season these two have renewed the rivalry that hadn’t been played since 2011 previously. Henrietta won the 2021 meeting, while Archer City won in 2020, 56-28. … Henrietta’s current style of play may remind some of the days when Zack West was at quarterback, serving as more of a bruising runner than a passer. Junior Garrett Blevins has a similar style, currently ranking second in the area with 386 rushing yards. … The Wildcats are witnessing a breakout season for freshman quarterback Joe Castles, who has completed 38 of 61 passes for 629 yards, nine TDs and two interceptions. Castles is surrounded by multiple quality weapons, including junior running back Elijah Jackson and receivers McKinnen Beaver and Chance Warren.

PigskinPrep.com says: Henrietta by 15.

IOWA PARK AT GRAHAM

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Newton Field

Live updates: Follow @trnsports on Twitter. Listen on PositiveRadio.net or 100.5 FM (Graham). Listen on network1sports.com/station/iowapark. Watch on Graham High School Steers and Lady Blues YouTube channel.

Records: Iowa Park 1-2; Graham 1-2.

Last game: Burkburnett 29, Iowa Park 22; Glen Rose 49, Graham 14.

Last meeting: Graham 7, Iowa Park 0 (2021); Graham leads all-time series 27-14-1.

Players to watch: Iowa Park, Rody Williams (WR/DB, Jr.), Kade Bolf (RB/DB, Sr.), Barrett Brown (TE/LB, Jr.); Graham, Ty Thompson (QB, So.), Peyton Kinman (WR/DB, So.), Zathin Reyes (DB, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: This has been one of the most hyped rivalries in the Wichita Falls area over the past five years, considering how the winner typically won a district title and set up a deep playoff run. This is the first time the Hawks and Steers are meeting as non-district opponents since 2009. … Both teams have been dealing with injuries this season. Graham played last week without top running back Rylan Monsey, and he’s listed as a game-time decision Friday. Iowa Park has been hit with several lower-leg injuries, including one to top tailback and linebacker CJ Miser, who is doubtful to play Friday. … Iowa Park has been one-dimensional on offense, struggling to throw the ball but finding success in the ground game. Senior Kade Bolf will likely see more carries if Miser is sidelined. … Graham sophomore quarterback Ty Thompson has shown improvement, passing for 543 yards, seven TDs and one interception. Fellow sophomores Peyton Kinman and Brayden Riggins have been Thompson’s top targets.

PigskinPrep.com says: Graham by 3.

IDALOU AT VERNON

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium

Live updates: Listen on 103.1 FM or 1490 AM (Vernon).

Records: Idalou 2-1; Vernon 3-0.

Last game: Holliday 37, Idalou 7; Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12

Players to watch: Idalou, William Wall (QB/LB, Sr.), Malakhi Brisco (RB/DB, Sr.), Gage Pounds (TE/DL, Sr.); Vernon, Kale Sherrill (QB, Jr.), Jevon Fanner (RB/LB, Jr.), Hyme Guzman (RB/LB, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Idalou represents Vernon’s toughest test to date. The Lions are 3-0 with wins against City View, Gainesville and San Angelo Lake View. Idalou was ranked No. 10 in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football but fell from the rankings with a 37-7 loss to No. 2 Holliday. … The Lions slot-T offense has produced 847 rushing yards. Junior Jevon Fanner leads the team with 210 yards and five Tds, but five other players have rushed for at least 79 yards. … Idalou struggled with Holliday’s wing-T offense, surrendering 347 rushing yards to the Eagles last week. The Wildcats use a spread formation but have struggled offensively, scoring just 21 points in their past two games combined. Other than Holliday, Idalou has played stout defense against Sweetwater and New Deal.

PigskinPrep.com says: Idalou by 2.

APPETIZERS

CARROLLTON RANCHVIEW AT HIRSCHI

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium

Live updates: Follow @Hull_TRN on Twitter. Listen on www.network1sports.com/station/hirschihuskies. Watch on WFISD YouTube channel.

Records: Ranchview 1-2; Hirschi 3-0.

Last game: Ranchview 57, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0; Hirschi 50, Springtown 27.

Last meeting: Hirschi 33, Ranchview 32 (2013); Hirschi leads all-time series 2-0.

Players to watch: Ranchview, Robert Owens (RB/DB, Sr.), Bardia Barati (OL/DL, Sr.), Andrew Erlenbusch (QB, Jr.); Hirschi, A’Marion Peterson (RB, Sr.), Jamarion Carroll (WR/DB, Sr.), Javian Frazier (DL, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Hirschi celebrates homecoming in the traditional way of scheduling an opponent who you’re heavily favored to beat. The Huskies met challenges from Brock and Springtown but the same level of competition isn’t expected from Ranchview, which is the only team on Hirschi’s schedule that didn’t make the playoffs last season. … Ranchview ended a 19-game losing streak with last week’s 57-0 victory against Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis. The Wolves last win before last week was Nov. 7, 2019, beating Dallas Carter, 14-7. The Wolves went 9-2 that season, losing to Celina in the first round of the Region II-4A Division I playoffs. … Hirschi tailback A’Marion Peterson is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 178 yards and three TDs. Junior defensive lineman Javian Frazier leads the Huskies with 27 tackles.

PigskinPrep.com says: Hirschi by 57.

KNOX CITY VS. RANKIN

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cardinal Stadium, Hermleigh

Records: Knox City 2-1; Rankin 2-1.

Last game: May 81, Knox City 58; Westbrook 59, Rankin 58.

Players to watch: Knox City, Bryson Callaway (QB/DB, Jr.), Tristin Baxter (RB/LB, Jr.), Caleb Arrieta (RB/DB, Jr.); Rankin, Baret Jackson (RB/DB, Jr.), Blake Wise (QB/LB, Sr.), David Bunger (OL/DL, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Rankin and Knox City are coming off losses to the two teams who played for the Class A Division I state title last year. Knox City lose to state runner up May, 81-58, while Rankin gave defending champion Westbrook all it could handle, 59-58. … While Knox City lost by 23 points, the Greyhounds had several bright moments against May, including a six-TD performance by Devin Guillory. … Running back Baret Jackson highlighted Rankin’s effort against Westbrook, rushing for 242 yards and four TDs.

PigskinPrep.com says: Rankin by 11.

FULL MENU

Schedule subject to change.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Rider at Lubbock-Cooper, 7 p.m.

WFHS at Canyon Randall, 7 p.m.

Carrollton Ranchview at Hirschi, 7 p.m.

Burkburnett at Bowie, 7 p.m.

Iowa Park at Graham, 7 p.m.

Idalou at Vernon, 7 p.m.

Holliday at Childress, 7 p.m.

Henrietta at Archer City, 7 p.m.

Boyd at City View

Jacksboro at Cisco, 7 p.m.

Nocona at Chico

Olney at Weatherford Trinity, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Windthorst, 7 p.m.

Seymour at Quanah, 7 p.m.

Alvord at Petrolia, 7 p.m.

Electra at Era, 7:30 p.m.

Roby at Wichita Christian, 7 p.m.

Knox City vs. Rankin at Hermleigh

Motley County at Crowell

Chillicothe at Bryson

Throckmorton vs. Campbell, 5 p.m. at Gordon

Saint Jo at Forestburg

Paint Creek at Northside

Gold-Burg at Fannindel

Guthrie at Benjamin

Hamlin at Munday, 7 p.m. Saturday