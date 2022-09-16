Read full article on original website
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight storm chances remain in the Valley before drying out this weekend
PHOENIX — The Valley is starting to dry out after a very wet day on Wednesday. Parts of the far west Valley got over an inch of rain, with nearly every Valley neighborhood seeing measurable rain at some point on Wednesday. Sky Harbor picked up 0.06 inches, putting our...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!
PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
ABC 15 News
Utah at risk for toxic dust from shrinking Great Salt Lake, scientist tells lawmakers
SALT LAKE CITY — All of northern Utah faces risk from dust storms laced with arsenic and other chemicals from a shrinking Great Salt Lake, a scientist warned a panel of lawmakers on Tuesday night. "The dust is dangerous regardless of what it’s made out of if the concentrations...
ABC 15 News
Adopt a pet at a reduced cost from Oct 1-8 in Arizona
BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for pets at eight Arizona shelters this October. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event takes place Oct. 1-8, 2022. You can adopt a pet at a discounted price at the following shelters:. Humane Society Of Yuma, Inc.
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
ABC 15 News
Volunteer with our Let Joe Know team in the Valley
PHOENIX — Are you a problem solver who is willing to take on cases and get results?. We're looking for volunteers to add to our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team!. For 10 years, we've helped thousands of Arizonans get back millions of dollars. As a volunteer, you'll communicate...
ABC 15 News
Mobile home parks join together, take concerns to Phoenix City Council
PHOENIX — Homeowners of three mobile home parks took their concerns straight to Phoenix City Council Wednesday. “This is not just a notice to get out,” said Weldon Court resident Priscilla Salazar. “We are going to be homeless.”. Residents at Periwinkle, Las Casita and Weldon Court mobile...
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale firefighters rescue two dogs, woman from Tom's Thumb Trail
SCOTTSDALE — A woman and two dogs were rescued by Scottsdale firefighters Wednesday afternoon at Tom's Thumb Trail. Around 1:27 p.m., crews located a woman and two dogs who were unable to make it back to the trailhead. Officials say one of the dogs, a 125-pound German Shepherd named...
ABC 15 News
Before paying any application fees, check with the complex and make sure you're seeing the most recent rates.
PHOENIX — $950 for a two-bedroom apartment... too good to be true?. Rent prices are so high in the Valley, that if you find what looks like a great deal, you might just pay the application fees and grab it. Sometimes, however, renters find that deal isn't what it...
ABC 15 News
Deadline to register to vote for November election less than 2 weeks away
PHOENIX — The voter registration deadline in Arizona is less than two weeks away. As we celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, there is an all-out effort to get people registered in time for the November election. The Maricopa County Election Department set up shop outside the Kerr...
ABC 15 News
High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits
PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
ABC 15 News
One dead after a four-vehicle crash on Val Vista Dr. in Mesa
One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Mesa Monday. At 5:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, south of Broadway Road, for reports of a crash. Mesa police say one person died but did not say if anybody else was...
ABC 15 News
After childbirth your body changes but VitalityMDs can help with a treatment to tighten lax tissue
VitalityMDs is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. For the last 25 years, Vitality MDs has been on the cutting edge of the new and innovative advancements in Medical Aesthetic. The nationally recognized providers at Vitality MDs have helped patients across the valley to Feel Better, Function Better, and Look...
ABC 15 News
Retired AZ DPS director accused of domestic violence
PHOENIX — A woman, alleging physical and verbal abuse, has obtained an order of protection against Arizona's former Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead. ABC15 has confirmed a judge granted an order of protection to a woman who had been in a relationship with Milstead. In court paperwork...
ABC 15 News
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy
ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
ABC 15 News
Police report reveals how 4th-grader took loaded gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — New police records reveal what happened the day a fourth-grader took a gun to school in Queen Creek. Police say on August 25, the student took a loaded gun to Legacy Traditional Academy and new records show there were 16 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver who may have been impaired, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Monday night. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say a man reportedly crossed Camelback Road mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was...
ABC 15 News
Family set to sue MCSO over jailhouse murder
The family of a man who was beaten to death by a cellmate inside the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail has filed a $5 million settlement demand, alleging a systemic failure to keep pre-trial detainees safe. An attorney for the mother and children of Steven Lemus filed the notice of...
ABC 15 News
Community groups target Latino voters for National Voter Registration Day
PHOENIX — At the Poder Latinx headquarters in Phoenix, voter registration forms are stacked and ready to go. Poder volunteers will be going to high schools and Glendale Community College Tuesday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. Poder is among several community groups looking to register...
