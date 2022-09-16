ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adopt a pet at a reduced cost from Oct 1-8 in Arizona

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for pets at eight Arizona shelters this October. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event takes place Oct. 1-8, 2022. You can adopt a pet at a discounted price at the following shelters:. Humane Society Of Yuma, Inc.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Volunteer with our Let Joe Know team in the Valley

PHOENIX — Are you a problem solver who is willing to take on cases and get results?. We're looking for volunteers to add to our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team!. For 10 years, we've helped thousands of Arizonans get back millions of dollars. As a volunteer, you'll communicate...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Mobile home parks join together, take concerns to Phoenix City Council

PHOENIX — Homeowners of three mobile home parks took their concerns straight to Phoenix City Council Wednesday. “This is not just a notice to get out,” said Weldon Court resident Priscilla Salazar. “We are going to be homeless.”. Residents at Periwinkle, Las Casita and Weldon Court mobile...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits

PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after a four-vehicle crash on Val Vista Dr. in Mesa

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Mesa Monday. At 5:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, south of Broadway Road, for reports of a crash. Mesa police say one person died but did not say if anybody else was...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Retired AZ DPS director accused of domestic violence

PHOENIX — A woman, alleging physical and verbal abuse, has obtained an order of protection against Arizona's former Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead. ABC15 has confirmed a judge granted an order of protection to a woman who had been in a relationship with Milstead. In court paperwork...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy

ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
ELOY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family set to sue MCSO over jailhouse murder

The family of a man who was beaten to death by a cellmate inside the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail has filed a $5 million settlement demand, alleging a systemic failure to keep pre-trial detainees safe. An attorney for the mother and children of Steven Lemus filed the notice of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Community groups target Latino voters for National Voter Registration Day

PHOENIX — At the Poder Latinx headquarters in Phoenix, voter registration forms are stacked and ready to go. Poder volunteers will be going to high schools and Glendale Community College Tuesday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. Poder is among several community groups looking to register...
PHOENIX, AZ

