Read full article on original website
Related
New York YIMBY
20 East 110th Street Tops Out in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on 20 East 110th Street, an eight-story mixed-use building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studio and developed by A&R Properties Group, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 36,746 square feet with 25 rental units spread across 17,283 square feet, 7,000 square feet of community facility space, and 3,000 square feet of commercial space. SS Construction Experts is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 1650 Madison Avenue and located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way.
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $140M Loan to Complete Majestic at 540 DeGraw Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $142 million construction loan to finance the completion of Majestic, a 12-story mixed-use building at 540 DeGraw Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Domain Companies, the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Vorea Group and Mega Development, the building will yield 18,000 square feet of commercial space and 255 rental units. A total 25 percent of the units will be designated for affordable housing. Future Green Studio is the landscape designer for the property, which is located between Nevins Street and 3rd Avenue.
New York YIMBY
270 West 96th Street Prepares to Rise Above Street Level on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Construction is about to go vertical on 270 West 96th Street, a 23-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Fetner Properties, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 171 rental units with 68 dedicated to affordable housing, and 8,961 square feet of community facility space. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West End Avenue and Broadway.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 434 Blake Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 434 Blake Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Located between Powell Street and Junius Street, the lot is near the Sutter Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Monsur Rahman of Win USA Properties LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York YIMBY
44-54 Ninth Avenue’s Vertical Expansion and Renovation Progresses in Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction is progressing on 44-54 Ninth Avenue, an eight-story commercial expansion project above a row of landmarked townhomes on the border of Chelsea, the Meatpacking District, and the West Village. Designed by BKSK Architects and developed by Tavros Capital, the new structure will stand 102 feet tall and yield offices and ground-floor retail space. Mepa Realty is the owner and Broadway Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 351-355 West 14th Street and is located at the corner of Ninth Avenue and West 14th Street.
New York YIMBY
PENN 2’s Eight-Story Addition Tops Out at 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
Last week, Vornado Realty Trust, Turner Construction Company, and Skanska celebrated the topping out of the new eight-story expansion at PENN 2, a 31-story commercial tower at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown. Designed by MdeAS Architects, the cantilevering addition is part of a full-scale overhaul project involving the curtain wall replacement and modernization of the mid-century structure’s 1.61 million square feet of office space. The 412-foot-tall building is located along Seventh Avenue between West 31st and West 33rd Streets, and is part of the massive Penn District revitalization plan that will add ten new towers to the area surrounding Penn Station and Madison Square Garden in the coming years.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1404 Stebbins Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 1404 Stebbins Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Located between East 170th Street and Boston Road, the lot is near the Freeman Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Shang Dai of Kuafu Properties is listed as the owner behind the applications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Mega Development
Developers Close on $140M Loan to Complete Majestic at 540 DeGraw Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn. JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $142 million construction loan to finance the completion of Majestic, a 12-story mixed-use building at 540 DeGraw Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Domain Companies, the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Vorea Group and Mega Development, the building will yield 18,000 square feet of commercial space and 255 rental units. A total 25 percent of the units will be designated for affordable housing. Future Green Studio is the landscape designer for the property, which is located between Nevins Street and 3rd Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey
Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
New York YIMBY
Tona Development
Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey. Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Renderings Reveal...
Comments / 0