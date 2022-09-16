Last week, Vornado Realty Trust, Turner Construction Company, and Skanska celebrated the topping out of the new eight-story expansion at PENN 2, a 31-story commercial tower at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown. Designed by MdeAS Architects, the cantilevering addition is part of a full-scale overhaul project involving the curtain wall replacement and modernization of the mid-century structure’s 1.61 million square feet of office space. The 412-foot-tall building is located along Seventh Avenue between West 31st and West 33rd Streets, and is part of the massive Penn District revitalization plan that will add ten new towers to the area surrounding Penn Station and Madison Square Garden in the coming years.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO