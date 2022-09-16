Aggies vs. Hurricanes Week 3 Staff Predictions

The staff of AllAggies.com provides their prediction for who will win this week's matchup between Texas A&M and Miami (FL).

Texas A&M is licking its wounds after a hard loss to Appalachian State. Things don’t get any easier this Saturday.

The No. 24 Aggies (1-1) host the No. 13 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-0) at Kyle Field, the first time the Aggies will face a ranked team this season.

There is plenty on the line now. The Aggies’ hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff took a big hit with the loss to the Mountaineers. One loss doesn’t destroy those hopes. But the Aggies, based on history, have no room for error. Only one team has made either the BCS National Championship game or the CFP with two losses, and that was LSU in the BCS format in 2007. The Tigers won the title.

It's been a rough week in Aggieland and there’s a lot of noise around the program after their 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Coach Jimbo Fisher is being asked questions about a variety of topics, including play-calling. Wide receiver Ainias Smith is trying to help his teammates turn the page. Oh, and Paul Finebaum at the SEC Network just won't let up on Fisher this week.

The Hurricanes, in their first season under new coach Mario Cristobal, see this game as a chance to stake its claim that it’s rising back up to the type of greatness it had under Jimmy Johnson, Dennis Erickson and Larry Coker. The Hurricanes and Aggies have only played each other three times, and Miami has a 2-1 record.

The staff of AllAggies.com predicts this week's game below.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: Unless the Aggies make some drastic improvements from the first two weeks, I think that this game could get ugly. The defense is still a solid unit, but they cannot hold the water for an inept offensive attack against a team like Miami. The defense will keep it close enough in my opinion, but only until they run out of gas. Miami 27, Texas A&M 13

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Last week was rock bottom for the Aggies. But they’re going to stay there for one more week because I don’t see A&M coach Jimbo Fisher making the necessary adjustments to beat Miami. It’s not that the Hurricanes are that good. It’s just that Texas A&M up to this point looks unprepared. Miami 31, Texas A&M 26

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Aggies have the luxury of being at home for this huge non-conference bout with Miami, but that luxury was non-existent in Saturday’s upset loss at the hands of Appalachian State. Still, Miami has yet to face a formidable opponent and will certainly be tested by A&M. But the pressure on the Aggies’ shoulders will break through and they’ll drop their second straight home game. Miami 29, Texas A&M 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: No, Fisher isn’t on the hot seat. That’s a little ridiculous. Even more ridiculous is Paul Finebaum beating Fisher like a dead horse all week. And that super-dope recruiting class Fisher roped in is a year or so away from actually helping the Aggies (people forget about that little part). Texas A&M is not where it needs to be at quarterback, and when you’re not there, everything is a little harder for your football team. Here’s a history lesson the Aggies won’t like. In 2007, the Wolverines were No. 5 when they lost to Appalachian State and fell out of the AP Top 25 completely. The next week, the Wolverines hosted Oregon and lost, 39-7. The Ducks were not ranked. The Aggies were No. 6 when they lost to the Mountaineers, fell to No. 24 and now host No. 13 Miami (FL). My gut says the Aggies should bounce back. But, I’m taking the ’Canes. Miami 31, Texas A&M 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: It’s time to prove it, Fisher. After being outplayed by Appalachian State and being out-coached by Shawn Clark, Fisher and the Aggies need to rebound at Kyle Field. If the pass rush can pressure Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the Aggies win. If not, it’s going to be a hell of a week preparing for Arkansas in Arlington. Texas A&M 31, Miami 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This is a big game for both teams. Texas A&M looks to bounce back from an ugly performance against App State, while Miami looks for a marquee non-conference road win. The Hurricanes come into College Station and leave with the victory, as questions continue to swirl about Fisher's ability to get it done. Miami 35, Texas A&M 28

