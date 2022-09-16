ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores

By Mike Sherry, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ds8uV_0hy0L3wu00

Thursday’s games

Medford 36, Ashland 6

Owen-Withee 56, Athens 0

AROUND THE STATE

Antigo 26, Rhinelander 14

De Soto 52, Wisconsin Heights 13

Lake Holcombe 50, New Auburn 8

Living Word Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit

Milwaukee Washington 28, Milwaukee South 0

Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee North 6

Milwaukee Vincent 68, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Friday’s games

Algoma 48, Gillett 12

Marathon 56, Abbotsford 12

Adams-Friendship 35, Poynette 7

Neenah 21, Appleton North 10

Auburndale 29, Pittsville 0

Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 6

Berlin 26, Plymouth 24

Campbellsport 42, Omro 27

Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Colby 32, Edgar 6

Crivitz 21, Crandon 14

Clintonville 49, Fall River/Rio 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Denmark 14

Ashwaubenon 35, Green Bay Preble 7

De Pere 28, Green Bay Southwest 21

Gilman 65, Greenwood 0

Mosinee 48, Hayward 14

Howards Grove 28, Hilbert 21

Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9

Kewaunee 40, Bonduel 19

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13

Lakeland 44, Merrill 6

Mayville 44, Lomira 12

Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8

Marian Central Catholic 34, Appleton West 21

Marion/Tigerton 28, Bowler/Gresham 22

Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24

Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0

Fall Creek 27, Neillsville/Granton 12

Stratford 50, Nekoosa 14

Chilton 42, New Holstein 6

Winneconne 24, New London 6

Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12

Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 12

Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6

Oconto Falls 20, Tomahawk 17

Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0

Fond du Lac 31, Oshkosh North 28

Pacelli 45, Rosholt 8

Lourdes Academy 27, Pardeeville 21

Reedsville 21, Ozaukee 12

Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6

Brillion 49, Roncalli 12

St. Mary Catholic 40, Oakfield 0

Sevastopol 18, Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran 0

Waupaca 55, Shawano 48

Notre Dame 35, Sheboygan North 7

Sheboygan South 40, Green Bay West 0

Shiocton 21, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Southern Door 34, Marinette 6

Amherst 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

D.C Everest 44, Stevens Point 18

Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0

Almond-Bancroft 52, Tri-County 19

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 13

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian 26, Valders 20

Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12

West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 49, Williams Bay 28

Wisconsin Rapids 17, Hortonville 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Manawa 6

Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7

Xavier 49, Seymour 6

AROUND THE STATE

Alma/Pepin 45, Augusta 36

Aquinas 52, Black River Falls 0

Arrowhead 49, Waukesha North 12

Badger 20, Elkhorn Area 6

Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26, OT

Bangor 43, Brookwood 0

Baraboo 15, La Crosse Central 7

Belleville 32, Cuba City 7

Belmont 53, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 12

Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20

Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6

Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6

Brodhead/Juda 41, River Valley 0

Burlington 42, Union Grove 14

Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Cambria-Friesland 28, Deerfield 27

Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6

Cashton 59, Necedah 0

Catholic Central 35, Brookfield Academy 0

Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0

Cedarburg 10, Nicolet 6

Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14

Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Melrose-Mindoro 22

Columbus 53, Turner 14

Cumberland 56, Barron 0

Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0

DeForest 41, Stoughton 0

Edgerton 30, Whitewater 7

Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6

Evansville 13, East Troy 8

Florence 38, Laona-Wabeno 18

Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 7

Germantown 20, Brookfield East 13

Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14

Grafton 28, Greenfield 0

Grantsburg 61, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Greendale 79, Cudahy 0

Hamilton 49, Brookfield Central 24

Hartford Union 30, Homestead 23

Holmen 34, Tomah 7

Hudson 21, Menomonie 7

Independence/Gilmanton 19, Eleva-Strum 12

Ithaca 28, Highland 14

Janesville Craig 52, Madison La Follette 0

Johnson Creek 29, Randolph 28

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47, Saint Francis 12

Kettle Moraine 55, Waukesha South 7

Ladysmith 44, Hurley 38

Lake Mills 49, Big Foot 10

Lakeside Lutheran 52, New Glarus 21

Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7

Lodi 23, Edgewood 7

Luck 44, Frederic 6

Luther 39, Seneca 0

Markesan 44, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7

Marshall 42, Waterloo 0

Martin Luther 33, Saint Thomas More 0

McFarland 55, Delavan-Darien 0

Middleton 45, Madison Memorial 21

Milton 33, Beaver Dam 30

Milwaukee Samuel Morse-Marshall 25, Milwaukee Bay View 0

Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8

Milwaukee Riverside University 53, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 34, Fennimore 0

Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2

Monroe 53, Jefferson 15

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 28, Monona Grove 6

Mukwonago 24, Muskego 6

New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

New Lisbon 26, Royall 6

New Richmond 28, Superior 18

Northwestern 40, Cameron 3

Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Onalaska 42, La Crosse Logan 18

Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8

Osceola 34, Amery 28

Pewaukee 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Portage 26, Fort Atkinson 14

Potosi/Cassville 28, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 12

Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6

Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14

Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17

Racine Park 34, Racine Case 14

Racine St. Catherine's 45, Brown Deer 0

Reedsburg Area 20, Sparta 13

Regis 42, Durand 7

River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9

River Ridge 47, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Riverdale 16, Iowa-Grant 14

Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 3

Shell Lake 49, Clayton 48

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 41, South Milwaukee 36

Siren 36, Flambeau 22

Slinger 42, West Bend West 0

Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6

St. Croix Falls 45, Spooner 14

Sun Prairie 54, Sun Prairie West 7

Thorp 36, Lincoln 0

Unity 73, Webster 0

University School of Milwaukee 28, Lake Country Lutheran 27

Verona Area 26, Janesville Parker 19

Waterford 20, Wilmot Union 17

Watertown Luther Prep 29, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Waukesha West 21, Oconomowoc 14, OT

Waunakee 70, Watertown 13

Wautoma 52, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 14

Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Tri-City United, Minn. 7

West Allis Hale 44, West Allis Central 0

West Bend East 27, Whitefish Bay 7

West Salem 55, Altoona 12

Westby 40, Arcadia 0

Westfield Area 26, Dodgeville 21

Westosha Central 35, Beloit Memorial 17

Wisconsin Dells 32, Mauston 14

Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Whitnall 7

Saturday’s games

White Lake/Elcho 34, Niagara 14

Kewaskum 41, Waupun 0

Mishicot 6, Oconto 0

St. Mary's Springs 37, Winnebago Lutheran 0

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores

#High School Football
GazetteXtra

Girls golf: Janesville Craig's Mya Nicholson fifth at Parker Invitational at Riverside Golf Course

JANESVILLE—The Janesville Parker Golf Classic has been a highlight of the Vikings’ schedule every since head coach John Zimmerman created it 27 years ago. The latest chapter, held Saturday at Riverside Golf Course, featured highlights from both of the city’s high schools. Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson, who won last year’s always-competitive event with a school-record 69, placed fifth Saturday with a 72. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
The Post-Crescent

