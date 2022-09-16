Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores
Thursday’s games
Medford 36, Ashland 6
Owen-Withee 56, Athens 0
AROUND THE STATE
Antigo 26, Rhinelander 14
De Soto 52, Wisconsin Heights 13
Lake Holcombe 50, New Auburn 8
Living Word Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit
Milwaukee Washington 28, Milwaukee South 0
Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee North 6
Milwaukee Vincent 68, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Friday’s games
Algoma 48, Gillett 12
Marathon 56, Abbotsford 12
Adams-Friendship 35, Poynette 7
Neenah 21, Appleton North 10
Auburndale 29, Pittsville 0
Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 6
Berlin 26, Plymouth 24
Campbellsport 42, Omro 27
Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Colby 32, Edgar 6
Crivitz 21, Crandon 14
Clintonville 49, Fall River/Rio 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Denmark 14
Ashwaubenon 35, Green Bay Preble 7
De Pere 28, Green Bay Southwest 21
Gilman 65, Greenwood 0
Mosinee 48, Hayward 14
Howards Grove 28, Hilbert 21
Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9
Kewaunee 40, Bonduel 19
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13
Lakeland 44, Merrill 6
Mayville 44, Lomira 12
Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8
Marian Central Catholic 34, Appleton West 21
Marion/Tigerton 28, Bowler/Gresham 22
Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24
Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0
Fall Creek 27, Neillsville/Granton 12
Stratford 50, Nekoosa 14
Chilton 42, New Holstein 6
Winneconne 24, New London 6
Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12
Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 12
Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6
Oconto Falls 20, Tomahawk 17
Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0
Fond du Lac 31, Oshkosh North 28
Pacelli 45, Rosholt 8
Lourdes Academy 27, Pardeeville 21
Reedsville 21, Ozaukee 12
Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6
Brillion 49, Roncalli 12
St. Mary Catholic 40, Oakfield 0
Sevastopol 18, Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran 0
Waupaca 55, Shawano 48
Notre Dame 35, Sheboygan North 7
Sheboygan South 40, Green Bay West 0
Shiocton 21, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Southern Door 34, Marinette 6
Amherst 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
D.C Everest 44, Stevens Point 18
Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0
Almond-Bancroft 52, Tri-County 19
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 13
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian 26, Valders 20
Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12
West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 49, Williams Bay 28
Wisconsin Rapids 17, Hortonville 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Manawa 6
Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7
Xavier 49, Seymour 6
AROUND THE STATE
Alma/Pepin 45, Augusta 36
Aquinas 52, Black River Falls 0
Arrowhead 49, Waukesha North 12
Badger 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26, OT
Bangor 43, Brookwood 0
Baraboo 15, La Crosse Central 7
Belleville 32, Cuba City 7
Belmont 53, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 12
Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20
Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6
Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6
Brodhead/Juda 41, River Valley 0
Burlington 42, Union Grove 14
Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Cambria-Friesland 28, Deerfield 27
Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6
Cashton 59, Necedah 0
Catholic Central 35, Brookfield Academy 0
Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0
Cedarburg 10, Nicolet 6
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14
Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Melrose-Mindoro 22
Columbus 53, Turner 14
Cumberland 56, Barron 0
Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0
DeForest 41, Stoughton 0
Edgerton 30, Whitewater 7
Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6
Evansville 13, East Troy 8
Florence 38, Laona-Wabeno 18
Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 7
Germantown 20, Brookfield East 13
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14
Grafton 28, Greenfield 0
Grantsburg 61, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Greendale 79, Cudahy 0
Hamilton 49, Brookfield Central 24
Hartford Union 30, Homestead 23
Holmen 34, Tomah 7
Hudson 21, Menomonie 7
Independence/Gilmanton 19, Eleva-Strum 12
Ithaca 28, Highland 14
Janesville Craig 52, Madison La Follette 0
Johnson Creek 29, Randolph 28
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47, Saint Francis 12
Kettle Moraine 55, Waukesha South 7
Ladysmith 44, Hurley 38
Lake Mills 49, Big Foot 10
Lakeside Lutheran 52, New Glarus 21
Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7
Lodi 23, Edgewood 7
Luck 44, Frederic 6
Luther 39, Seneca 0
Markesan 44, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7
Marshall 42, Waterloo 0
Martin Luther 33, Saint Thomas More 0
McFarland 55, Delavan-Darien 0
Middleton 45, Madison Memorial 21
Milton 33, Beaver Dam 30
Milwaukee Samuel Morse-Marshall 25, Milwaukee Bay View 0
Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 53, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 34, Fennimore 0
Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2
Monroe 53, Jefferson 15
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 28, Monona Grove 6
Mukwonago 24, Muskego 6
New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
New Lisbon 26, Royall 6
New Richmond 28, Superior 18
Northwestern 40, Cameron 3
Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Onalaska 42, La Crosse Logan 18
Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8
Osceola 34, Amery 28
Pewaukee 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Portage 26, Fort Atkinson 14
Potosi/Cassville 28, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 12
Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6
Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14
Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17
Racine Park 34, Racine Case 14
Racine St. Catherine's 45, Brown Deer 0
Reedsburg Area 20, Sparta 13
Regis 42, Durand 7
River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9
River Ridge 47, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Riverdale 16, Iowa-Grant 14
Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 3
Shell Lake 49, Clayton 48
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 41, South Milwaukee 36
Siren 36, Flambeau 22
Slinger 42, West Bend West 0
Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Spooner 14
Sun Prairie 54, Sun Prairie West 7
Thorp 36, Lincoln 0
Unity 73, Webster 0
University School of Milwaukee 28, Lake Country Lutheran 27
Verona Area 26, Janesville Parker 19
Waterford 20, Wilmot Union 17
Watertown Luther Prep 29, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Waukesha West 21, Oconomowoc 14, OT
Waunakee 70, Watertown 13
Wautoma 52, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 14
Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Tri-City United, Minn. 7
West Allis Hale 44, West Allis Central 0
West Bend East 27, Whitefish Bay 7
West Salem 55, Altoona 12
Westby 40, Arcadia 0
Westfield Area 26, Dodgeville 21
Westosha Central 35, Beloit Memorial 17
Wisconsin Dells 32, Mauston 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Whitnall 7
Saturday’s games
White Lake/Elcho 34, Niagara 14
Kewaskum 41, Waupun 0
Mishicot 6, Oconto 0
St. Mary's Springs 37, Winnebago Lutheran 0
