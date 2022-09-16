Read full article on original website
Body found in camper in Park Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Park County Sheriff's deputies found a body in a camper and are currently investigating this as a homicide. At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body in a camper on the 1300 block of East River Road. Officials say cases like...
Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
Public hearing on Missoula City Council agreement with TDS Metrocom to take place Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new cable provider is coming to the Missoula area. The City Council approved a franchising deal after nearly a year of negotiations with TDS Metrocom, which says it will connect more than 35,000 homes and businesses in Missoula and Lolo to fast internet speeds, an all-digital tv service, and a variety of phone options.
Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates
MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
City Club of Missoula holds discussion on public education
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City Club of Missoula will hold a forum "Getting Schooled: Perspectives on Public Education in Montana," on Monday. The panel, featuring State Representative David Bedey; McCall Flynn, the Executive Director of the Montana Board of Public Education; and Lance Melton, Executive Director of the Montana School Board Association, will cover such topics as the roles of school boards, parental involvement, curriculum development and content, as well as teacher accreditation and licensure requirements.
UM Homecoming Parade features new route
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Homecoming Parade returns to Missoula after a two-year hiatus and due to construction on the Beartracks Bridge, the route has been modified. Homecoming events start on Sept. 21 and the parade returns on Sept. 24. The UM Alumni Association released the following...
FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
Missoula Co. offers COVID boosters, flu shots
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department will be offering several drive-thru and two walk-in flu clinics between Sept. 22 and Oct. 13. Clinics will be hosted on the following dates and locations:. Sept. 22 – Bonner Elementary from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sept. 23 –...
Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula this weekend, bringing apple cider, crafts and games. The family-friendly event will have something for everyone to enjoy. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday and is free and open to the public. Organizers...
Missoula Aging Services raises awareness for fall prevention
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services will host Falls Prevention Awareness Week to help older adults in Missoula County to stay safe. Falls are a leading cause of injury for people ages 65 and older and threatens their safety and independence. MAS released the following information:. The coronavirus pandemic...
Safe Kids Fair educates families how to prevent injury
MISSOULA, MT — The Safe Kids Missoula Coalition is providing a Safe Kids Fair, teaching families how to protect and prevent children's injuries. The Safe Kids fair connects parents and children with safety experts such as law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs, while providing family fun is from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Community Medical Center Campus.
Rocky Mountain pulls off the upset over Montana Tech
BUTTE, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears pulled off a 28-20 upset victory on the road Saturday at Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain quarterback Nathan Dick was outstanding for the Bears before exiting the game late with an injury. The dual-threat athlete completed 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and rushed it 18 times for 67 yards and two scores.
RiverStone Health to provide free walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics
MISSOULA, MT — RiverStone Health is providing two free walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics at the RiverStone Health Lil Anderson Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 23. Patients can get COVID-19 Bivalent Omicron booster doses of the Moderna vaccine for 18 and older, and Pfizer...
