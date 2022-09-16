ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset

Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Latest Asus gaming phone actually shocked me with its power

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is a phone full of surprises. For a start, don’t expect a Qualcomm processor inside. For its 2022 Ultimate version of the ROG Phone 6, Asus has leaned on MediaTek to supply the power. Next, don’t just look at the back of the phone and think it’s basically the same as the recently announced ROG Phone 6 Pro, because it actually has a hidden, motorized cooling port.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Graphics#Graphics Hardware#Gpus#Intel Arc#Nvidia Dlss#Fsr#Team Blue#Gpu
technewstoday.com

Refresh Rate (Hz) Vs Frame Rate (FPS) – What’s the Difference

If you are just getting into monitor and graphics card, you may have often heard the terms Refresh Rate and Frame Rate. Both these terms represent the number of frames you see per second. The refresh rate depends on the monitor, whereas the frame rate relates to the GPU. The...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name

NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
digitalspy.com

Graphics card unstable

Thanks for replying, but nVidia PowerMizer is for extending battery life in laptop PCs. I should have posted that I'm using a desktop PC that runs purely off mains power. I'm not suggesting it was designed for this purpose, just that it seems to cure my problem, as it appears to have done for some others.
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

EVGA Graphics Cards Will Soon Be No More as the Company Exits GPU Business

If you really loved using EVGA graphics cards, you're out of luck: you'll probably never see another one soon. Ever. Apparently incensed at NVIDIA (the vendor they exclusively make graphics cards for), EVGA has mentioned that it is ditching the GPU maker and exiting the graphics card business entirely, reports PC World. But before they truly stop making new GPUs for Team Green, they did promise that they'll sell off their current inventory first.
COMPUTERS
NME

EVGA terminates partnership with Nvidia and leaves the GPU market

EVGA has terminated its partnership with Nvidia, and will not carry the next generation of graphics cards, although it will continue to support and sell “current generation products.”. In a statement posted to the official EVGA forums, the company says “EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards,”...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Intel Ditches Pentium and Celeron Chip Branding

Intel has decided to drop the Pentium and Celeron branding it has been using for the past four decades. The announcement was made today by Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, who said:. "Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: Penultimate Zen 4 behemoth outperforms the Intel Core i7-13700KF on Geekbench

At this point, just about every high-end Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 processors has been benchmarked to some degree. The flagship Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X have traded blows with each other on more than one occasion. Even the mid-range Core i5-13600K and Ryzen 5 7600X promise to be formidable mid-rangers, although Team Blue seems to have AMD's number this time. There is, however, one SKU that has eluded Geekbench, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. The penultimate Zen 4 SKU is poised to take on the Intel Core i7-13700K, and it does just that with flying colours.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023 laptops

Intel is replacing its Pentium and Celeron brands with just Intel Processor. The new branding will replace both existing brands in 2023 notebooks and supposedly make things easier when consumers are looking to purchase budget laptops. Intel will now focus on its Core, Evo, and vPro brands for its flagship...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

ASUS' ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has an even more elaborate cooling system

After the launch of the ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming phone, some hardcore fans were left wondering what happened to the "Ultimate" variant. As it turns out, ASUS waited for over two months before unveiling its "one more thing," the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. It's identical to the 6 Pro in almost every way, except for four things: the new "space gray" color; the interesting choice of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor (which is what the "D" in "6D" stands for); the switch to the faster LPDDR5X RAM; and the new "AeroActive Portal" design for blowing cool air into its internal heat-dissipation fins. (I'll abbreviate this as heatsink from here on out.)
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

RTX 3090 vs RTX 4090: battle of the titans

We’re less than a week away (at the time of writing) from Nvidia hopefully freeing us from the endless stream of rumors and showcasing the new Lovelace 40-series of graphics cards. The RTX 30-series has served us all well and continues to be a game-changing line of graphics cards with its beastly performance and versatility for both gaming and professional creative work.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy