Intel Teases 6 GHz Raptor Lake at Stock, 8 GHz Overclocking World Record
Intel teased a 6GHz clock rate for Raptor Lake, along with a new 8GHz world record for its processors that will launch next month.
Minisforum Crams Ryzen 9 5900HX, Discrete RX 6600M into Mini PC
Minisforum Neptune Series Elitemini HX90G packs AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX, discrete Radeon RX 6600M graphics processor.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset
Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
Digital Trends
Latest Asus gaming phone actually shocked me with its power
The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is a phone full of surprises. For a start, don’t expect a Qualcomm processor inside. For its 2022 Ultimate version of the ROG Phone 6, Asus has leaned on MediaTek to supply the power. Next, don’t just look at the back of the phone and think it’s basically the same as the recently announced ROG Phone 6 Pro, because it actually has a hidden, motorized cooling port.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dell XPS 13 ultrabook with 4K touchscreen and Core i5-1135G7 now on sale for US$899
A rather unusual mid-range configuration of the well-known Dell XPS 13 ultrabook, which may be particularly interesting for prospective laptop buyers who have set their sights on the optional 4K touchscreen, is currently on sale at the American manufacturer's official online shop. Although we often report on intriguing deals for...
technewstoday.com
Refresh Rate (Hz) Vs Frame Rate (FPS) – What’s the Difference
If you are just getting into monitor and graphics card, you may have often heard the terms Refresh Rate and Frame Rate. Both these terms represent the number of frames you see per second. The refresh rate depends on the monitor, whereas the frame rate relates to the GPU. The...
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name
NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
Wave goodbye to Celeron and Pentium – and say hello to the new Intel Processor
Intel simplifies things with low-end branding, although we have some points to raise here. Intel is simplifying the branding for its lower-end CPUs for laptops, with the Pentium and Celeron brands to be retired as of the start of next year. So what will replace these veteran brands, which have...
digitalspy.com
Graphics card unstable
Thanks for replying, but nVidia PowerMizer is for extending battery life in laptop PCs. I should have posted that I'm using a desktop PC that runs purely off mains power. I'm not suggesting it was designed for this purpose, just that it seems to cure my problem, as it appears to have done for some others.
coinjournal.net
The Merge’s effect: EVGA to stop manufacturing graphic cards after the Ethereum Merge
The Merge has seen the Ethereum network migrate to a proof of stake (PoS) mechanism, and the EVGA has stopped manufacturing graphic cards as a result of this. EVGA, one of the largest manufacturers of graphics card add-in boards, announced over the weekend that it had stopped the board business.
itechpost.com
EVGA Graphics Cards Will Soon Be No More as the Company Exits GPU Business
If you really loved using EVGA graphics cards, you're out of luck: you'll probably never see another one soon. Ever. Apparently incensed at NVIDIA (the vendor they exclusively make graphics cards for), EVGA has mentioned that it is ditching the GPU maker and exiting the graphics card business entirely, reports PC World. But before they truly stop making new GPUs for Team Green, they did promise that they'll sell off their current inventory first.
NME
EVGA terminates partnership with Nvidia and leaves the GPU market
EVGA has terminated its partnership with Nvidia, and will not carry the next generation of graphics cards, although it will continue to support and sell “current generation products.”. In a statement posted to the official EVGA forums, the company says “EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards,”...
PC Magazine
Intel Ditches Pentium and Celeron Chip Branding
Intel has decided to drop the Pentium and Celeron branding it has been using for the past four decades. The announcement was made today by Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, who said:. "Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: Penultimate Zen 4 behemoth outperforms the Intel Core i7-13700KF on Geekbench
At this point, just about every high-end Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 processors has been benchmarked to some degree. The flagship Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X have traded blows with each other on more than one occasion. Even the mid-range Core i5-13600K and Ryzen 5 7600X promise to be formidable mid-rangers, although Team Blue seems to have AMD's number this time. There is, however, one SKU that has eluded Geekbench, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. The penultimate Zen 4 SKU is poised to take on the Intel Core i7-13700K, and it does just that with flying colours.
The Verge
Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023 laptops
Intel is replacing its Pentium and Celeron brands with just Intel Processor. The new branding will replace both existing brands in 2023 notebooks and supposedly make things easier when consumers are looking to purchase budget laptops. Intel will now focus on its Core, Evo, and vPro brands for its flagship...
Engadget
ASUS' ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has an even more elaborate cooling system
After the launch of the ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming phone, some hardcore fans were left wondering what happened to the "Ultimate" variant. As it turns out, ASUS waited for over two months before unveiling its "one more thing," the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. It's identical to the 6 Pro in almost every way, except for four things: the new "space gray" color; the interesting choice of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor (which is what the "D" in "6D" stands for); the switch to the faster LPDDR5X RAM; and the new "AeroActive Portal" design for blowing cool air into its internal heat-dissipation fins. (I'll abbreviate this as heatsink from here on out.)
Google Tensor G2 is said to improve GPU performance over its predecessor
Tensor G2 is the next-gen Google-made processor that is said to be using the same CPU as the previous model.
TechRadar
The material inside your pencil could unlock the next generation of advanced processors
When technologist Gordon Moore predicted six decades ago that the number of transistors on a chip would double with every year, it surely occurred to no one that his calculation might carry into the next millennium. Admittedly, the prediction was later revised to a doubling of transistor count every two...
TechRadar
RTX 3090 vs RTX 4090: battle of the titans
We’re less than a week away (at the time of writing) from Nvidia hopefully freeing us from the endless stream of rumors and showcasing the new Lovelace 40-series of graphics cards. The RTX 30-series has served us all well and continues to be a game-changing line of graphics cards with its beastly performance and versatility for both gaming and professional creative work.
