Youngkin to hold Arizona events supporting Lake

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to stump for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake next month, escalating his midterm campaign efforts ahead of a prospective 2024 presidential bid. Youngkin is embarking on the Arizona trip as part of a broader nationwide campaign tour to bolster Republican candidates for governor. In...
Hotel-to-home conversions flop

New York has earmarked $200 million for an ambitious push to turn hotel rooms into affordable housing — but hasn’t created a single apartment. Despite high hopes earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic, our Janaki Chadha reports that the program is now looking like a total bust. It seemed...
