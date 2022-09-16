Read full article on original website
Youngkin to hold Arizona events supporting Lake
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to stump for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake next month, escalating his midterm campaign efforts ahead of a prospective 2024 presidential bid. Youngkin is embarking on the Arizona trip as part of a broader nationwide campaign tour to bolster Republican candidates for governor. In...
Montana to let transgender people change their birth record
The state had defied a judge's order.
A Lesson From the Past for Ron DeSantis
In the 1960s, Southern organizations tried sending African Americans to Northern states in a “cheap” PR stunt designed to embarrass and expose Northern liberals. It didn’t work.
Hotel-to-home conversions flop
New York has earmarked $200 million for an ambitious push to turn hotel rooms into affordable housing — but hasn’t created a single apartment. Despite high hopes earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic, our Janaki Chadha reports that the program is now looking like a total bust. It seemed...
Abortion ruling has put these 5 California House races in play
The Roe ruling and an abortion ballot measure are expected to drive turnout in the state.
Fiona’s outages rekindle anger over Puerto Rico’s privatized electric grid
“The sad part is that we knew a lot of this would happen,” one activist said after the hurricane knocked out power to 1.5 million customers.
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
Albany looks to crack down on ‘forever chemicals’ contamination
Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. New York lawmakers and climate advocates today will kick off...
A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico
The governor warned that it could take days to get the lights back on.
