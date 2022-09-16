Read full article on original website
Von Weeks
3d ago
first, Officer Berte, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE IN THE MARINES. Secondly, you have a viable case and I support your journey to correct the multiple wrongs on many sides of this suit. I wish you the best.
Reply
6
Sasscrotch!
2d ago
First and last time going to Oakland, except for follow up surgeries and to thank the overworked staff at Highland Hospital, hopefully. They did save his life, after all.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Related
KTVU FOX 2
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
sfstandard.com
SF Man Stabbed to Death in Own Home. Suspects Take Laptop
A San Francisco man was stabbed to death in his own home Sunday night, San Francisco police said. Two suspects in dark clothing knocked on the door of the victim’s home on in the 900 block of Geary Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Call 911 to get a non-police, MACRO team response in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The city's newly launched Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO, unit will respond to a variety of calls seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to call 911 to get a MACRO unit to respond, and in an effort...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
Reward increased to $40K for 3rd suspect in murder of TV news guard shot in Oakland last year
Laron Gilbert is the third suspect in the killing. The other two men are already in custody for the death of Kevin Nishita.
Reward increased to $40,000 in search for third suspect in Kevin Nishita slaying
OAKLAND – A reward for information leading to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita has been increased to $40,000.His family announced the increase in the reward this past week. A preliminary hearing is set to begin for two Nishita's alleged killers who are already in custody in the coming week. Police have trying to locate 27-year-old Laron Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, since identifying him as a suspect in March. He was charged last April...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Anti-Asian hate crime reported by UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - University of California Berkeley police say they are investigating an anti-Asian hate crime that happened Monday morning about a block away from campus. Police said the aggravated assault, involving an attempt to assault an individual using several rocks, happened at the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue at around 8:45 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
Person rescued from under BART train
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A person is in the hospital after being rescued from under a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. “A person entered the trackway and a collision may have occurred,” BART spokesperson James K. Allison confirmed to KRON4 News. “There is no foul play suspected based on witness statements. The person has been […]
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Unidentified ‘Karen’ seen taking down flags of Latin American countries in viral video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District is looking into a viral video that appears to show a woman taking down the flags of several Latin American countries at an elementary school. The video, first posted to Instagram account The Black Bay Area, appears to show that the incident occurred at Havenscourt Middle […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Tech grad Ahmed Muhammad brings together thousands in the community in the name of science
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the sun beating down on the Oakland Technical High School campus on Saturday, it was a warm and inviting atmosphere to learn, to be inspired, and to open young minds to the wonders of science. Stanford University's Ahmed Muhammad brought together thousands of members of his community to his alma mater for his non-profit's second annual STEM Fair.
NBC Bay Area
3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision
Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
Man killed at East Bay intersection in possible road rage shooting, police say
"Be very careful, don't confront anyone, don't give anyone the finger."
crimevoice.com
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
SFGate
In Oakland, closing schools opens questions about a city's soul
OAKLAND - There are few sights more poignant than empty classrooms that should be full, playground basketball courts with no games, a "School Crossing" sign where there is no longer a school. Just breeze-block walls and nearly 100 years of history. Parker Elementary School, in the words of the Oakland...
Comments / 8