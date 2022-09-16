ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Weeks
3d ago

first, Officer Berte, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE IN THE MARINES. Secondly, you have a viable case and I support your journey to correct the multiple wrongs on many sides of this suit. I wish you the best.

Sasscrotch!
2d ago

First and last time going to Oakland, except for follow up surgeries and to thank the overworked staff at Highland Hospital, hopefully. They did save his life, after all.

