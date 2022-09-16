Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
FORT MILL, S.C. — A portion of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will soon head to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill to host a tribute concert in honor of the greenway's founder and matriarch Anne Springs Close. The free concert will be held at the Comporium Amphitheater...
CHARLOTTE — Midwood Smokehouse is expanding its footprint with a location at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. FS Food Group confirms it has snagged space there. It will dish up a modified menu of Midwood’s favorites, including pulled pork and mac ‘n cheese. “We look forward to serving...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. The amusement park kicked off the spooky season with Scarowinds this weekend. However, a night of thrills turned into a frightening night for families. “We were walking...
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to buy a house in the Charlotte metro, you'll want to read this. New data from the Re/Max National Housing Report for August 2022 showed in Charlotte, home sales are down 20% and there's a lot more inventory. A few months ago, it...
The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds is announcing a new chaperone policy Tuesday after false claims of a shooting that spread through the park creating a chaotic scene at the theme park. While no one was shot, the situation turned into a scary situation for families in attendance. According to police, a...
CHARLOTTE — Chaos erupted after someone claimed to hear gunshots fired at Carowinds late Saturday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Carowinds closed early, at 11 p.m., due to what park officials called “unruly behavior by several groups of minors” that led to “unconfirmed rumors of a threat to guests.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-77 North in north Charlotte are reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident happened on I-77 northbound near exit 16, which is Sunset Road. Medic later confirmed one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started...
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
