Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
Thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 14? Here's who would get the most out of Apple's newest phone.
Thinking about upgrading from an older iPhone to one of the new iPhone 14 models? Before you do, here are reasons you should consider.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
My Amazon side hustle can make you $1,000 a week – it’s minimal effort and perfect if you’re lazy or strapped for cash
A FINANCE guru is teaching people how to make $1,000 a week with minimal effort on Amazon. TikToker Pat Harris, also known as ecomtrick, gained 1.6million views on his instructions for how to earn money by becoming an Amazon seller. Harris said in the recent video: "If you're lazy like...
These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now
Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
CNET
Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only
When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
7 Best Side Gigs That Require No Training
For many people, one of the biggest barriers to launching a side hustle is the time, and sometimes the money, involved with training to prepare. But a handful of the best side gigs are ready to launch...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The One Guide You Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Apple’s new iOS 16 update slammed for ‘ruining battery life’ – how to avoid the problem
APPLE's iOS 16 went live for the masses today and fans have been quick to note the drag new software has on their iPhone's battery. iOS 16 comes with loads of exciting new features but they can't be enjoyed on a phone with no battery. iPhone users who installed iOS...
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Comments / 0