CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now

Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only

When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The One Guide You Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
