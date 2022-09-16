ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon, PA

PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
KEMPTON, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster Airport Community Days host warbird rides

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly in a WWII warbird came to Lancaster Airport's Community Days event this weekend. The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force organized rides in a World War Two Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane at the event where attendees also got a chance to watch air shows and tour both new and old aircraft.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania City Ranks One of the Best for Gen Z

For many years, the millennial generation was all the rage. Every study that seemed to surface was about millennials and how they related to today’s world. Now, millennials have to step aside, because Gen Z is getting some love. Gen Z is currently considered those born between 1997 and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Philadelphia to Quebec City

The road trip from Philadelphia to Quebec City boasts the perfect balance of history, cityscapes and nature. This is the ideal road trip for those looking to visit picturesque lakes, take in the stunning scenery and explore historic cities brimming with cultural attractions on the way. The 780-mile road trip...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair

Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
OLEY, PA
Pocono Update

PA Game Commission Offers Bow Hunting Safety Tips

Bow hunting season is upon us in parts of Pennsylvania. Learning some basic safety tips can mean the difference between life and death for both predators and prey. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, the Pennsylvania Game Commission issued safety tips for the upcoming bow hunting season. Each year, roughly 33,000 hunters pick up their bows and arrows in preparation for archery season, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Nov. 18. Then again from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillygrub.blog

Santucci's Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

