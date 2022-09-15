ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances stay high for Monday

Main weather concerns: A slow start to the rain this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will start on the coast and track inland. The heat of the day will spark showers a few more showers in the late afternoon throughout the evening. These showers are going to move over places that have already seen heavy rainfall this week, so this can quickly lead to ponding and localized flooding. Coverage hangs in the 80% range.
Driver injured after slamming into back of school bus in Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A driver was injured on Tuesday morning after fire officials say the person crashed into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Fire Department says this happened just after 7 a.m. near 3554 West International Speedway Blvd. According to officials, the car struck the rear end of a school bus while it was stopped to load passengers headed to Champion Elementary School.
Downtown Orlando shooting sparks more safety concerns

A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue.
