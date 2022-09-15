Read full article on original website
Hurricane Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents
As Hurricane Fiona intensifies to a major hurricane over the open ocean, its strengthening winds will push water up against the East Coast. This will result in dangerously high surf for our beaches this week.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances stay high for Monday
Main weather concerns: A slow start to the rain this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will start on the coast and track inland. The heat of the day will spark showers a few more showers in the late afternoon throughout the evening. These showers are going to move over places that have already seen heavy rainfall this week, so this can quickly lead to ponding and localized flooding. Coverage hangs in the 80% range.
A sneak peek at Legoland's Halloween Brick-or-Treat event
You step on them all over the house, so why not go play with them for Halloween? Brick or Treat at Legoland Florida is back, and as Good Day Orlando's David Martin reports, it's the biggest one yet!
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize.
Orlando International Airport's Terminal C welcomes first travelers on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Orlando International Airport is opening is brand new, multi-billion dollar expansion. Terminal C will be home to nearly a dozen airlines as well as a ton of stores and restaurants.
WATCH: Semi truck crashes into Florida toll booth, loses axle
A semi truck crashed into a toll booth in southwestern Florida on Monday, according to a tweet from Florida Highway Patrol. Video showed the aftermath of the crash, including what appeared to be a wheel axle separated from the truck.
Orlando City's Tesho Akindele working to fix, support housing issues in Orlando
Tesho Akindele is known for scoring goals when he's on the field playing for Orlando City. Away from the game, however, Akindele is passionate about city issues, such as Orlando's affordable housing crisis.
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Driver injured after slamming into back of school bus in Daytona Beach, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A driver was injured on Tuesday morning after fire officials say the person crashed into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Fire Department says this happened just after 7 a.m. near 3554 West International Speedway Blvd. According to officials, the car struck the rear end of a school bus while it was stopped to load passengers headed to Champion Elementary School.
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security
Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district.
Downtown Orlando shooting sparks more safety concerns
A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue.
Search for gunman who killed Florida Crossfit trainer continues nearly a decade later
A killer is still on the loose, nine years after a murder at a Winter Garden gym. A gunman walked in and shot Richard Millsap, the owner of the Crossfit Mosaic in Winter Garden.
'They couldn't accommodate': Gov. DeSantis comments on sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly had two flights drop off a group of illegal immigrants at Martha's Vineyard. When a reporter asked him about it during a news conference Tuesday, the governor questioned if one of the wealthiest islands in America could not accommodate the immigrants, how can they expect other communities to do so.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect who attacked jogger in Seminole County
Authorities have released surveillance video that allegedly shows the person who attacked a woman while she was jogging in Altamonte Springs. Officials hope someone may recognize the person or have seen what happened. Seminole County Sheriff said the woman was able to defend herself, and scream for help.
