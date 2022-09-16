Read full article on original website
whopam.com
HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition
A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
wkdzradio.com
Hoptown Harvest Fest Planned This Weekend
Downtown Hopkinsville will be busy with activities Friday night and Saturday for the annual Hoptown Harvest Festival. Hopkinsville Main Street Director Holly Boggess says there is a lot of excitement for this weekend’s events. Boggess says Friday night will feature a nice meal. She adds full harvest fest activities...
14news.com
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
kentuckytoday.com
West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results
MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
clarksvillenow.com
41st annual Bikers Who Care Toy Run delivers for needy kids in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Bikers Who Care, held their 41st annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run & Benefit Party on Saturday in Clarksville. Organizers said close to 1,000 motorcycles traveled from the Clarksville Speedway to Governors Square Mall. Toy Run participants either donated a toy or made a cash donation to support BWC Camp Rainbow and BWC Children’s Charities.
14news.com
Dawson Springs teen writes children’s book about December 2021 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, as Dawson Springs residents gathered for “Dancing in the Streets,” Emma Argo was there selling a children’s book. At just 16 years old, this is her second book. She said it has a lot to do with her community. Like...
whopam.com
Nature Fest brings families to Jeffers Bend
Hundreds of children and their families were at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center Saturday afternoon for Nature Fest. Charles Turner of the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says the annual event is meant to get youngsters outside and learning. Kids could see animals, learn about birds, check out the Air Evac helicopter,...
wnky.com
Trooper Daniel Priddy receives state recognition for public affairs work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy has been recognized by the state for his hard work in our community. He was awarded the state’s Public Affairs Officer of the Year at the Sworn Awards ceremony in Lexington. He’s only been a public affairs officer for three years.
clarksvillenow.com
Welcome Home Veterans Parade honors vets with ROTC units, floats, cars and more | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Welcome Home Veterans Parade was held Saturday in downtown Clarksville. Veterans were honored with marching bands, JROTC units, active duty soldiers, floats, cars and motorcycles.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash
A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Martha Sumner Thomas
(90, Cadiz) Graveside services will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery, Riley Hollow Road, Cadiz, KY . Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 9-16-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We already enter Week 5 of high school football as Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down some matchups featuring powerhouse teams with title aspirations. Final. Boyle County 35. Bowling Green 21. Final. South Warren 36. Paducah Tilghman 3. Final. Greenwood 28. Logan County 21.
whopam.com
Wendy Diane Ellis Roland
(Age 55, of Herndon) Memorial service will be Saturday September 24th at 12noon at New Barren Springs Baptist Church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game
A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
whopam.com
Augusta “Gustie” Mae Joiner Compton
(80, Hopkinsville) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville with burial to follow in Flatlick Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
whopam.com
Attorneys working toward potential resolution in North Elm St. shooting case
Attorneys believe they’ll be able to resolve the case against prior to trial for the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. David Rye represents 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and asked Judge Andrew Self Monday morning for another court date to give him and the Commonwealth more time to work toward some type of plea deal while Taylor is incarcerated as a state inmate on other charges at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.
14news.com
Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Restoration International Outreach is taking its missionary work all across the world, and now to the Tri-State. RIO church’s nonprofit “Hope with a Hammer” is building a new home for a Kentucky family that lost their house in Dec. 10 tornadoes. Tommy...
whopam.com
Local airport hosts Wings and Wheels car and plane show
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport was bustling with activity Saturday as it hosted the Wings and Wheels car and plane show. Mark Boyd organizes the annual event and says it’s a family-friendly activity that exposes more folks to the youth programs offered by the airport. He says the airport wants...
