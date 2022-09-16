Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
CNET
Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only
When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Digital Trends
Dell semi-annual sale: get this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop for $250
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is at Dell. As part of the Dell sales, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250, saving you $50 off the usual price of $300. On a different laptop, $50 might not sound like a huge saving but when you consider the laptop only starts at $300, $50 off really adds up. It also bundles in six months of The Disney Bundle, giving you Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for free. It’s a basic but ideal system for working from home, too. Let’s take a look at why you might want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.
CNET
Missing Some iOS 16 Features? Your iPhone's Age Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 is out now for compatible iPhones, which means you can download it right now if you have an iPhone 8 or newer. Unfortunately, even if...
CNET
Got a Streaming Device? You Need to Change These Settings ASAP
People stream content on their TV all the time. It's one of the best ways for the whole family to watch shows and movies from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. But streaming devices from Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple have a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
PC Magazine
4 iPhone Models Can't Display the Battery Percentage in iOS 16
Some iPhone owners making the upgrade to iOS 16 will be disappointed to find the new battery percentage display in the status bar isn't working. As MacRumors reports, this isn't a bug. Apple updated a support document to confirm that the battery percentage won't be displayed in the status bar on some older iPhone models. More specifically, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini will only show the visual representation of battery level.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
CNET
New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive
Sony's PlayStation 5 shed weight in its latest iteration, released earlier this month, and a new rumor says the console will slim down even more next year. A slimmer PS5 will arrive in September 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to come without a built-in disc drive. Instead, it will have a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the aesthetics skinny. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro: How They Compare
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones have received a big overhaul compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro. While the Pro and Pro Max still have the same starting prices as last year ($999 for the Pro; $1,099 for the Pro Max), both devices have a redesigned screen that features Apple's new Dynamic Island. Prices are rising slightly internationally: The Pro starts at £1,099 and AU$1,749, and the Pro Max at £1,199 and AU$1,899.
Business Insider
The discontinued iPhone 11 makes the iPhone 12 the best budget iPhone you can buy
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. In addition to the new iPhone 14 series, Apple also revised its lineup. Gone is the iPhone 11, which means the best value iPhone you can buy is now the iPhone 12 (starting at $599). The iPhone SE...
CNET
The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. A number of...
ETOnline.com
The Best Last-Minute Deals to Shop from Samsung's Discover Event: Save on TVs, Phones, Tablets and More
We're nearing the end of the weeklong Discover Samsung sale event, and there are still so many deals to unlock that are rivaling Black Friday prices. For one last night, you can save big on Samsung tech and appliances with discounts on best-selling phones, TVs, tablets, and more. Samsung is...
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
