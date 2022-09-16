ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only

When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance

Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixel Buds#Design#Google Pixel Buds Pro#Android
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell semi-annual sale: get this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop for $250

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is at Dell. As part of the Dell sales, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250, saving you $50 off the usual price of $300. On a different laptop, $50 might not sound like a huge saving but when you consider the laptop only starts at $300, $50 off really adds up. It also bundles in six months of The Disney Bundle, giving you Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for free. It’s a basic but ideal system for working from home, too. Let’s take a look at why you might want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Missing Some iOS 16 Features? Your iPhone's Age Might Be to Blame

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 is out now for compatible iPhones, which means you can download it right now if you have an iPhone 8 or newer. Unfortunately, even if...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Got a Streaming Device? You Need to Change These Settings ASAP

People stream content on their TV all the time. It's one of the best ways for the whole family to watch shows and movies from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. But streaming devices from Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple have a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Magazine

4 iPhone Models Can't Display the Battery Percentage in iOS 16

Some iPhone owners making the upgrade to iOS 16 will be disappointed to find the new battery percentage display in the status bar isn't working. As MacRumors reports, this isn't a bug. Apple updated a support document to confirm that the battery percentage won't be displayed in the status bar on some older iPhone models. More specifically, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini will only show the visual representation of battery level.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
CELL PHONES
CNET

New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive

Sony's PlayStation 5 shed weight in its latest iteration, released earlier this month, and a new rumor says the console will slim down even more next year. A slimmer PS5 will arrive in September 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to come without a built-in disc drive. Instead, it will have a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the aesthetics skinny. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro: How They Compare

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones have received a big overhaul compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro. While the Pro and Pro Max still have the same starting prices as last year ($999 for the Pro; $1,099 for the Pro Max), both devices have a redesigned screen that features Apple's new Dynamic Island. Prices are rising slightly internationally: The Pro starts at £1,099 and AU$1,749, and the Pro Max at £1,199 and AU$1,899.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
COMPUTERS
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy