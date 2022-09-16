Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana’s gasoline use tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for October. The calculation shows the rate starting September 1 will be 22 cents per gallon, down from 24 cents in September.
High School Football: September 16
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the official halfway point of the high school football regular season. East side meets west side as perennial Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference powerhouses Warren Central and Ben Davis both look to improve to 3-2 after slow starts. Class 6A No. 1 Brownsburg aims to stay perfect...
Beer sales coming to IU men’s and women’s basketball games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fans who go to an Indiana University men’s or women’s basketball game in the upcoming season can enjoy the experience with a beer, as long as they are 21 or older. IU Athletics announced Monday that beer sales will be coming to basketball games...
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police...
Greensburg home robbed by men with crowbar
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Two men face felony charges after police say they robbed a home Sunday. The Greensburg Police Department said the robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive. Officers on the scene learned that two men entered the residence armed with a crowbar. They demanded electronics, cash, cell phones and firearms.
Pictures show impact of plane crash at Delphi airport
DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that results in a fire at the Delphi Airport. The airport is located on West Division Line Road.
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road.
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said.
Smoke detector information that just may save a life
INDIANAPOLIS — You may not realize it but there are different types of smoke detectors, and knowing which you have could save your life. Ionization detects flaming fires faster and photoelectric smoke detectors respond faster to smoldering fires, which develop slower. Experts say the smoke from each differs. The...
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for ‘Pets Healing Vets’ organization
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County teen is celebrating his birthday month by raising money for a good cause. Fourteen-year-old Robbie Blackwell helps give back to the Pets Healing Vets program. The program pairs veterans with PTSD and other illnesses with emotional support dogs that may otherwise be...
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in camper
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A concerned woman’s plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges. The Bloomington Police Department said officers started investigating after the woman brought the teenage girl to the department, expressing her concern about her wellbeing. When police talked to the girl, court documents detail the living conditions her parents have been keeping her in.
Student tased outside of Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School homecoming dance ended with a fight and a student tased. Southport police said Friday night around 9 p.m., students were leaving the dance. A fight started between several of the students and police responded. It’s not clear why, but an officer on scene tased a student. Southport Police didn’t provide any clarification on the condition of that student or which officer fired the taser.
Duke Realty merger causing 120 layoffs in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — As Prologis, Inc. acquires Duke Realty, 120 Indianapolis workers are being left out. On Friday, Duke Realty Corporation sent a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. In the letter, the company disclosed an upcoming layoff. The move comes as...
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
