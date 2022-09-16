ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Suspects involved in attempted armed robbery in Billings arrested

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Billings Friday have been arrested. The suspects forced their way into an RV on the 4700 block of King Ave., armed with a rifle and a machete, the Billings Police Department reported. One round was reportedly fired during...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Teen Shooters “They feel emboldened in the system”

Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#N Twenty Fifth Street
yourbigsky.com

Robbery suspect on the loose; BPD searching for him

Billings Police Department’s Sgt. Peterson says officers are searching for a Hispanic or Native American male in his early 20s last seen wearing dark clothing that reportedly held up a business shortly after midnight Thursday. The robbery happened near the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Billings. The man...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KULR8

Suspects arraignments for involvement in teen's shooting death

BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges were filed for five people involved in a shooting which led to the death of Khoen Parker back in January. One of those five, Juel Graham, pleaded not guilty today to a felony charge of obstruction of justice by accountability. Court documents said Graham's daughter, Ellie,...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year

A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy