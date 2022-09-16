ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Fugitive and alleged sex offender arrested in Craven County

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzjdL_0hy0FegW00

A fugitive wanted in Virginia for 2nd-degree forcible sexual offense and failing to register as a sex offender has been arrested in New Bern.

Members of the New Bern Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit along with the United States Marshals Carolina's Regional Fugitive Task Force conducted a warrant operation in the Sunnyside community of New Bern.

According to a press release from NBPD, officials arrested Del Marcel Williams who also faces the same charges in New Bern in a separate, unrelated case. The press release also said Williams is considered a "sexually violent predator" in the state of Virginia.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was in possession of a stolen firearm. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and a fugitive warrant for failing to register as a sex offender out of Virginia, according to the release.

He is currently being held under a $750,000 bond for his charges in North Carolina and no bond for his fugitive warrant.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Craven County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Sex Offender#Convicted Felon#Bern#Violent Crime#Sunnyside
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

2K+
Followers
624
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy