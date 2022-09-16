ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Atlanta’ on Hulu + More

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbuFm_0hy0Fcv400
Photos: NETFLIX, AMAZON, HULU ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Now that it’s Friday, hopefully that means you have some time to sit back, relax, and settle in for one of the great new releases that are out now. There’s a real plethora of great new TV series and movie premieres this week, so just sit back and let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Atlanta Season 4, Goodnight Mommy, Do Revenge

Whether you’re looking for lighthearted fun or terrifying psychological thrills, the TV shows and movies out this weekend can deliver. This Friday on Hulu, Donald Glover and company return for the fourth season of Atlanta to wrap up the story of Earn and his friends, while over on Netflix, Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes join forces in the high school comedy Do Revenge. And if you want terror, head to Amazon Prime Video where Naomi Watts will scare the bejesus out of you in Goodnight Mommy.

Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:

New on Hulu September 16: Atlanta (Season 4)

Donald Glover’s beloved series Atlanta is finally back for it’s fourth season, and while that’s something to celebrate, we sadly have to come to terms with the fact that it’s also the show’s final season. Season four reunites Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz), who are all back in Atlanta after Paper Boi’s European tour. As they settle back into their normal lives which they’re still getting used to thanks to Paper Boi’s success, but don’t worry, just because they’re back in their home town, the show still delivers plenty of weirdness as their story winds down.

New on Amazon Prime Video September 16: Goodnight, Mommy

Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film, stars Naomi Watts as the mother of two twin boys, Lucas and Elias, played by real-life twins Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti. In the film, the two boys return to their home one day to find their mother’s face covered in bandages. The more time they spend with her, the more peculiar she seems to them, and they begin to suspect that the woman under the bandages is not their mother at all. As if Watts’s facial bandages weren’t creepy enough, this thriller turns full horror by the end.

New on Netflix September 16: Do Revenge

Netflix’s latest original film, Do Revenge, is *very* loosely based on the Hitchcock classic Strangers On A Train, in that it features two people who set out to get revenge on the other’s sworn enemy. The big shift here is that it’s set in high school, not on a train, and instead of committing murders, it’s even worse: they want to destroy their foes’ high school reputations. Do Revenge stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes, and co-stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, and Sophie Turner.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:

New on Netflix- Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Intervention Season 21

Terim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released Friday, September 16

The Brave Ones — NETFLIX SERIES

Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Home — NETFLIX ANIME

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — NETFLIX FAMILY

I Used to Be Famous — NETFLIX FILM

Jogi — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mirror, Mirror — NETFLIX FILM

Santo — NETFLIX SERIES

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This Is the End

New on Hulu – Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Released Friday, September 16

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

New on Peacock – Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Brides of Dracula, 1960

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

The Culture Is… Latina, Director’s Cut, 2022 (MSNBC)

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dracula, 1931

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein, 1931

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

It Came From Outer Space, 1953

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 1

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Fulham

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Southampton

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5

My Son, 2021

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven, 1935

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

‘Til Jail Do Us Part, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Werewolf of London, 1935

Released Friday, September 16

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. London Irish

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vengeance, 2022

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Released Saturday, September 17

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 3

Notre Dame Football vs. Cal

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Brighton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Everton v. West Ham

Premier League – Newcastle v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic – Howard vs. Morehouse

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Bristol Bears

New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

Thursday Night Football (2022)

Released Friday, September 16

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

The Outfit (2022)

New on Apple TV+ – Full List

Released Friday, September 16

Sago Mini Friends

New on Disney+ – Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5

Released Friday, September 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn

New on HBO Max- Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968

Released Friday, September 16

Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Released Saturday, September 17

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

New on Showtime – Full List

Released Sunday, September 18

City On A Hill

American Gigolo

Vice

New on Starz- Full List

Released on Sunday, September 18

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

The Serpent Queen

New on Paramount+ – Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

Run & Gun

Released Friday, September 16

My Dream Quinceañera

CBS Fall Preview Show

Released Saturday, September 17

48 Hours (Season 35)

Released Sunday, September 18

Seal Team

60 Minutes

New on Discovery+ – Full List

Released Thursday, September 15

Ghost Adventures

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Donald Glover
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle Falcons#Bath Rugby#Bournemouth#Hulu More#Amazon Prime Video#Stanfield
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Decider.com

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy