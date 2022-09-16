New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Atlanta’ on Hulu + More
Now that it’s Friday, hopefully that means you have some time to sit back, relax, and settle in for one of the great new releases that are out now. There’s a real plethora of great new TV series and movie premieres this week, so just sit back and let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Whether you’re looking for lighthearted fun or terrifying psychological thrills, the TV shows and movies out this weekend can deliver. This Friday on Hulu, Donald Glover and company return for the fourth season of Atlanta to wrap up the story of Earn and his friends, while over on Netflix, Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes join forces in the high school comedy Do Revenge. And if you want terror, head to Amazon Prime Video where Naomi Watts will scare the bejesus out of you in Goodnight Mommy.
Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:
New on Hulu September 16: Atlanta (Season 4)
Donald Glover’s beloved series Atlanta is finally back for it’s fourth season, and while that’s something to celebrate, we sadly have to come to terms with the fact that it’s also the show’s final season. Season four reunites Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz), who are all back in Atlanta after Paper Boi’s European tour. As they settle back into their normal lives which they’re still getting used to thanks to Paper Boi’s success, but don’t worry, just because they’re back in their home town, the show still delivers plenty of weirdness as their story winds down.
New on Amazon Prime Video September 16: Goodnight, Mommy
Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film, stars Naomi Watts as the mother of two twin boys, Lucas and Elias, played by real-life twins Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti. In the film, the two boys return to their home one day to find their mother’s face covered in bandages. The more time they spend with her, the more peculiar she seems to them, and they begin to suspect that the woman under the bandages is not their mother at all. As if Watts’s facial bandages weren’t creepy enough, this thriller turns full horror by the end.
New on Netflix September 16: Do Revenge
Netflix’s latest original film, Do Revenge, is *very* loosely based on the Hitchcock classic Strangers On A Train, in that it features two people who set out to get revenge on the other’s sworn enemy. The big shift here is that it’s set in high school, not on a train, and instead of committing murders, it’s even worse: they want to destroy their foes’ high school reputations. Do Revenge stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes, and co-stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, and Sophie Turner.
Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend
The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:
New on Netflix- Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Intervention Season 21
Terim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released Friday, September 16
The Brave Ones — NETFLIX SERIES
Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Home — NETFLIX ANIME
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — NETFLIX FAMILY
I Used to Be Famous — NETFLIX FILM
Jogi — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mirror, Mirror — NETFLIX FILM
Santo — NETFLIX SERIES
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This Is the End
New on Hulu – Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
2 Days In New York (2012)
Alan Partridge (2013)
Cosmos (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
Freakonomics (2010)
I Give It A Year (2013)
Lost Girls (2022)
Love, Simon (2018)
The Mandela Effect (2019)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Red Dog (2019)
The Rest of Us (2019)
This Mountain Life (2018)
Released Friday, September 16
Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
New on Peacock – Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Brides of Dracula, 1960
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
The Culture Is… Latina, Director’s Cut, 2022 (MSNBC)
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dracula, 1931
Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein, 1931
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
It Came From Outer Space, 1953
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 1
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Fulham
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Southampton
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5
My Son, 2021
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Raven, 1935
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946
The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
‘Til Jail Do Us Part, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Werewolf of London, 1935
Released Friday, September 16
2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. London Irish
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vengeance, 2022
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Released Saturday, September 17
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 3
Notre Dame Football vs. Cal
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Brighton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Everton v. West Ham
Premier League – Newcastle v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic – Howard vs. Morehouse
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Bristol Bears
New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
Thursday Night Football (2022)
Released Friday, September 16
Dog (2022)
Firebird (2022)
Goodnight Mommy (2022)
The Outfit (2022)
New on Apple TV+ – Full List
Released Friday, September 16
Sago Mini Friends
New on Disney+ – Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5
Released Friday, September 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija
Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn
New on HBO Max- Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
Dos Monjes, 1934
Lucia, 1968
Released Friday, September 16
Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Released Saturday, September 17
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
New on Showtime – Full List
Released Sunday, September 18
City On A Hill
American Gigolo
Vice
New on Starz- Full List
Released on Sunday, September 18
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
The Serpent Queen
New on Paramount+ – Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
Run & Gun
Released Friday, September 16
My Dream Quinceañera
CBS Fall Preview Show
Released Saturday, September 17
48 Hours (Season 35)
Released Sunday, September 18
Seal Team
60 Minutes
New on Discovery+ – Full List
Released Thursday, September 15
Ghost Adventures
