Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In

Four different positions that Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen his Manchester United side in have been revealed.

Manchester United enjoyed what seemed a good transfer window overall in the summer that just passed. The people at the club managed to get five players through the door - most of which have gone straight into the team at Old Trafford.

Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Casemiro , defenders Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez as well as winger Antony were all brought in and have started well for the most part.

It was clear that the squad was in need of players in most positions and some of those holes were filled in the transfer window but there still remain several problems to solve.

IMAGO / PA Images

The MEN report that manager Erik Ten Hag is targetting players in three main positions in the coming transfer windows - with one more position a possibility too.

It is said that a striker, a right-back and a midfielder are the positions he wants to strengthen in.

With Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly on his way out soon; a trusted backup to Diogo Dalot not present with Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of favour and the need of a deep lying playmaker still an issue, this all makes sense.

A new goalkeeper is also a possibility, according to the report, with the situation regarding David De Gea and Dean Henderson still in the balance.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon