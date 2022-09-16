The best movies on Disney+ to stream now (September 2022)

Disney Plus has another exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this month. Our editors have combed through all of them to find the best, and you can view all the latest movies by release date.

The most exciting new shows on Disney Plus in October include Marvel’s Werewolf by Night, which stars Gael García Bernal as the titular monster. Lucasfilm is also debuting a Star Wars series of shorts, Tales of the Jedi, following Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku through stages of their lives we’ve never seen before. Other highlights include The Simpsons season 33, The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, and The New Mutants.

What’s new on Disney Plus in October 2022

Streaming October 3

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 3 (Live)

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Streaming October 5

Shipwreck Hunters Australia | All Episodes Available

A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth.

Andor | Episode 5

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Zorro (S1)

Zorro (S2)

Streaming October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 8

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Streaming October 7

Marvel's Werewolf By Night is coming to Disney Plus in October.

Werewolf by Night

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Streaming October 10

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 4 (Live)

Streaming October 12

Big Shot (S2) | All Episodes Streaming

Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.

Andor | Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

It’s the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It’s real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone’s got an agenda. Evan’s desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there’s a lot more to Jace’s past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex’s plans at EPIC.

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Streaming October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 9

Streaming October 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Streaming October 17

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 5 (Live)

Streaming October 18

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 6 (Live)

Streaming October 19

Andor | Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 204 “Draft Day”

It’s Draft Day, when coaches select their teams for tournament play. Alex has thrown down a gauntlet to Coach Cole, and pressure’s on for her to find players who will deliver. Even her own son would rather be drafted to Cole’s elite team. Nick, the presumptive last pick, can at least spot talent, and offers to help Alex scout. Evan and Sofi try to reconnect, as their summer dreams pull them apart. And the draft plays out in some surprising ways, creating new dilemmas for our Ducks.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven’s Home (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11)

Streaming October 21

Hall of Villains

Streaming October 24

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 7 (Live)

Streaming October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi | All Shorts Streaming

Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t | Episode 1-2

Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka’s strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.

The Mysterious Benedict Society returns for season 2 in October.

The Mysterious Benedict Society | 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”

This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Andor | Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun – but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole.

Streaming October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Streaming October 31

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 8 (Live)

That’s everything new that we’ll see on Disney Plus through the month of October 2022. We will be back next month with a list of all the TV shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in November , including Zootopia+.

What’s new on Disney Plus in September 2022

Streaming September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 3

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Streaming September 2

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la Historia

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la Historia is a special in which the audience will have exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes of the series. They’ll also get to find out how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about their on-screen chemistry. They also talk about the challenge Pipe faced when taking on a lead role in his first acting experience. Meanwhile, Christian Tappan talks about how he took on the challenge of playing El Faraón.

Elway to Marino

The NFL was damaged by a strike in the spring of 1983 and the fledgling USFL was luring away key players. Plus, Raiders owner AI Davis was successfully suing the league. On April 26, 1983, that year’s NFL draft day, a fresh crop of superstars was ready to enter the league and change it forever. The draft’s first round saw six quarterbacks chosen, which is still a record. Elway to Marino examines this historic draft through the eyes of the players, coaches, managers, team owners, and agents involved. Agent Marvin Demoff, who represented both John Elway and Dan Marino, kept a diary. This ESPN 30 for 30 provides the inside scoop on draft picks, backroom deals, and the tension between the Hall of Famers and the teams who made the selections.

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Streaming September 7



High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp. There, they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights, and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon and a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

This is a new and epic National Geographic 10-part series that explores the minds of pioneering adventure athletes captured at the height of their powers. They recount their personal stories of transcendence while as they strive to perfect the mastery of their craft.

Europe from Above (S4)

The show covers countries like Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, and the United Kingdom. It shows off some of Europe’s most beautiful architectural, cultural, and natural treasures. The show explores the engineering, culture, and natural wonders that have molded this vast continent. It paints a vivid portrait of these locations and the people who preserve their traditions.

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

Streaming September 8 (Disney Plus Day)



Cars on the Road | All Episodes Streaming

Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original series “Cars on the Road” follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory | All Episodes Streaming

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world.

Growing Up | All Episodes Streaming

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, Growing Up is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his eopie in a scene from Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories, and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney Plus, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Pinocchio

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Remembering

Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in “Remembering”, an original short film by Emmy Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz.

Tierra Incognita | All Episodes Streaming

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before.

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 4

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Streaming September 9

United Sharks of America

Streaming September 14

Short Circuit | Episode 206 “Reflect”

Walt Disney Animation Studios presents Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 308 “Let It Go”

The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights, and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Streaming September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 5

Streaming September 16

Mija

Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry.

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Streaming September 19

Dancing with the Stars | Season 31 Premiere (Live)

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Streaming September 21

Andor | Episodes 1-3

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Super/Natural | All Episodes Streaming

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Power of the Dog”), this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Streaming September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 6

Streaming September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Streaming September 26

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 2 (Live)

Streaming September 28

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 201 “Ice Breaker”

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham), take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school getting in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

Andor | Episode 4

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Streaming September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 7

Streaming September 30

Hocus Pocus 2

The live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

That’s everything new that we’ll see on Disney Plus in September 2022.

