Read full article on original website
NevaJane
3d ago
all the judges, prosecutions attorney's, citizens that's called for a jury duty, need to keep in mind. I totally agree with equal punishment! if you kill someone, and it's not in self defense...or your protecting your family ect. if you just kill to be killing, you need equal punishment, which means you need to be put down.
Reply
4
D... T..
3d ago
why use tax payers money, he committed a murder, he should receive the same.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sylacauganews.com
23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
Opelika man wanted for Capital Murder in Auburn apartment complex shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching for a Capital Murder suspect after a man was shot and killed at The Beacon apartments just after midnight on Sunday. On Sept. 19, 2022, Auburn Police responded to the 1200 block of South College Street about a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Walter Williams Jr. of […]
1 killed in Opelika shooting
A Saturday-night shooting in Opelika left one person dead. Opelika police dispatchers shortly after 8 p.m. received calls of an assault with injuries in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue. Once officers arrived at the location, they found a male had sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/12/22 to 09/18/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/12/22 to 09/18/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 858 calls for service. There were 87 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 44 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 26 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 107 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 23 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
wbrc.com
56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
wvtm13.com
Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
74-year-old Leeds woman swindled out of $35,000; police recover money, trying to ID suspect
A 74-year-old Leeds woman was scammed out of $35,000, but police said they recovered all the woman’s money. The investigation began Sept. 9, when the woman reported that someone called her and accused her of a crime. The suspect told her she would have to mail $20,000 to a location in New York.
Alabama police share photos of, well, your worst nightmare
A police officer never knows what they will encounter in the course of their day. Proof? Check out the Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department that shows just about everyone’s worst nightmare. Officers recently shared a photo of a call they received to help remove a large snake...
weisradio.com
Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
A Collinsville man was arrested late Sunday night on drug and weapons charges. Daniel Gouse, age 44 – was arrested by Leesburg Police and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center around 11:30pm.
Teen dies days after Opelika shooting, charges expected to be upgraded
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old shot in the head in the area of Chester Avenue and East Street in Opelika on Thursday, September 15th, has died from his injuries after being hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia. Terrell Morgan died at 1:50 PM Central. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Opelika police arrested two individuals […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Family and friends seek answers, justice 4 months after murder of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's been nearly 4 months since UAB researcher David Westbrook was shot and killed in Birmingham's Woodlawn community. Watch the video above to hear from a close friend about the search for answers and justice.
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022. Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MISSING: Fort Payne police searching for missing teen
Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed
From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
WSFA
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
Authorities ID 73-year-old man killed in Birmingham house fire
A man who died last week in a Birmingham house fire has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Otis Cauthen Jr. He was 73. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 8:07 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the 900 block...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 7