Anniston, AL

NevaJane
3d ago

all the judges, prosecutions attorney's, citizens that's called for a jury duty, need to keep in mind. I totally agree with equal punishment! if you kill someone, and it's not in self defense...or your protecting your family ect. if you just kill to be killing, you need equal punishment, which means you need to be put down.

D... T..
3d ago

why use tax payers money, he committed a murder, he should receive the same.

sylacauganews.com

23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 killed in Opelika shooting

A Saturday-night shooting in Opelika left one person dead. Opelika police dispatchers shortly after 8 p.m. received calls of an assault with injuries in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue. Once officers arrived at the location, they found a male had sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/12/22 to 09/18/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/12/22 to 09/18/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 858 calls for service. There were 87 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 44 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 26 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 107 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 23 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
wbrc.com

56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
TALLADEGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

Alabama police share photos of, well, your worst nightmare

A police officer never knows what they will encounter in the course of their day. Proof? Check out the Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department that shows just about everyone’s worst nightmare. Officers recently shared a photo of a call they received to help remove a large snake...
EUFAULA, AL
weisradio.com

Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

A Collinsville man was arrested late Sunday night on drug and weapons charges. Daniel Gouse, age 44 – was arrested by Leesburg Police and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center around 11:30pm.
The Trussville Tribune

Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed

From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
MONTGOMERY, AL
