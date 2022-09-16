Read full article on original website
Related
Somerset County golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball top performers for Sept. 19-22
Tuesday Golf Shanksville-Stonycreek at Rockwood, 3 p.m. Girls soccer ...
HS volleyball update: St. Luke’s wins Delta Storm tournament
St. Luke’s won eight matches last week and captured the Delta Storm tournament in high school volleyball action. The Class 3A top-ranked Wildcats (21-9) beat W.S. Neal and Flomaton in regular season play before beating Baldwin County, Davidson, Cottage Hill, T.R Miller, Robertsdale and downing Class 4A sixth-ranked Orange Beach for the title at Baldwin County High School.
Check out all the final scores from Friday’s Week 5 HS football games
Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season is almost in the books. There are three games on the schedule for later today involving Alabama teams, including Central-Phenix City at Jeff Davis and Gardendale at Parker. Here are the scores from Friday’s games as compiled by the Alabama Sports...
Piedmont QB Jack Hayes sets AHSAA career TD record in victory over Ohatchee
Move over Kristian Story, there’s a new AHSAA career leader in touchdowns accounted for. Piedmont senior Jack Hayes set the record while leading Piedmont to a 42-14 road victory over Ohatchee on Friday night. He finished with five touchdown passes in the victory. “He had a big night,” Bulldogs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 1 Clay-Chalkville runs past Center Point in battle of unbeaten teams
Clay-Chalkville rushed past Center Point 56-19 in a battle of unbeaten Class 6A, Region 6 teams. Center Point started the scoring after taking advantage of a blocked punt on the initial drive of the game when senior quarterback Jabari Collier snuck over the goal line, but Clay-Chalkville took over, scoring 26 unanswered points to take control.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0