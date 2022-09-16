Read full article on original website
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Gubernatorial candidates hand out water in Baltimore neighborhoods affected by E. coli contamination
In competing media events designed to draw attention to their campaigns and unsafe water, gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, a Democrat, and Del. Dan Cox, R- Caroll and Frederick, handed out bottled water to beleaguered residents in West Baltimore neighborhoods affected by an E. coli outbreak. Residents of the city’s Sandtown-Winchester...
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
The Republican congresswoman on Monday delivered one of her first public speeches since losing her primary race last month.
