Rockford, IL

StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams that were played Friday, September 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live on the air every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, analysis and feature stories. NIC-10Boylan 61 Belvidere 6Belvidere North […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Annual film festival returns to Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual film festival returned to Downtown Rockford this weekend. It is the 15th anniversary of the “Mosaic World Film Festival.” Over 75 films from about 450 selections from all over the country were shown. The filmmakers reception was held again for the first time since the pandemic started. Some filmmakers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

RTHS inducts Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School honored its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at the Douglas A. Creason Athletic Complex on Friday. The Class of 2022 includes Katie Schwartz, Danny Schacht, Ronda Poliska and Jason Harper. Pictured above from left to right are Jeff Dickey, who accepted...
ROCHELLE, IL
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
MyStateline.com

Firefighters hold fundraiser for Freeport house explosion

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District held their annual “Feather Party” on Saturday, but it was a little different this year. They will be giving all of the funds to victims of a house explosion that happened earlier this week in Freeport, instead of putting the proceeds towards new equipment.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
StatelineKids

56 Things to Do in the Stateline This Fall

It’s Fall in the Stateline! The air is getting crisp, the leaves are changing colors, and we’re excited about enjoying all of the local fun. We’ve put together a list of local places, attractions, and events for you to have some Fall fun this year. Get outside and enjoy the season!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

