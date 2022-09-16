ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loves Park, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Loves Park, IL
Government
City
Loves Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Loves Park, IL
Business
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Local
Illinois Cars
Q985

Illinois Woman Finds Son Put Up For Adoption Thanks To Social Media

Social media can be daunting at times, filled with negativity and misinformation. This isn't always the case as it can be a handy tool. In some cases, the various platforms can create life-changing moments of positivity. An Illinois mother reunited with her son whom she put up for adoption more than 20 years ago is a prime example.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steidingers#New Rockford Bicycle Shop
WIFR

Neighbors Bar hosts men’s mental health event

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people hung out at Neighbors Bar and Gaming Sunday, in an effort to raise awareness or men’s mental health. Rachel Strunk organized the event hoping more men feel comfortable reaching out for help when they are struggling. This hits close to home for Strunk, who says her own brother died by suicide years ago.
LOVES PARK, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
fortatkinsononline.com

History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration

A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
MyStateline.com

Firefighters hold fundraiser for Freeport house explosion

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District held their annual “Feather Party” on Saturday, but it was a little different this year. They will be giving all of the funds to victims of a house explosion that happened earlier this week in Freeport, instead of putting the proceeds towards new equipment.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
WIFR

Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region. Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy