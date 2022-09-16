ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Everything Mike Norvell had to say on Monday about win at Louisville, Tate Rodemaker, Johnny Wilson, 3-0 start

Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday and talked about a variety of topics including some of his final thoughts after watching film from FSU's game against Louisville, some of the early reports from the injuries sustained during that game as well as a quick preview of FSU's upcoming matchup in Boston College. Here is the video from that press conference and a full transcript follows:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tomahawk Nation

Perry for your Thoughts: FSU proves the Mike Norvell Method works

After starting 2-0 for the first time in six years, heading into its ACC opener, the challenge was for Florida State Seminoles football to prove that Norvell’s message of rising against adversity and believing in the program was one that could be executed and that happened. That challenge turned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Louisville, KY
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Kentucky Football
stateoflouisville.com

How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU

Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fsunews.com

Baylee Mires hits ground running at Florida State

Florida State’s track and field and cross country program added a member to its coaching staff recently when Baylee Mires was announced as the new assistant coach for the women’s distance programs. Mires is coming off of a 2021-22 season spent as an assistant coach for Notre Dame’s women’s cross country and distance program where she helped them place fifth at the NCAA cross country championships. Mires brings a lifetime of running experience with her to Tallahassee and is excited about what the ’Noles have in store for the upcoming season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Person
Brad Roberts
wdrb.com

'Votercade' rolls through 7 Louisville neighborhoods to promote voter registration ahead of November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cars traveled around Louisville on Saturday to encourage people to get out and vote. Local Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered up with Simmons College of Kentucky and several other organizations to host a "Votercade" and Rally. They said their goal was to combat voter suppression and promote democracy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCTV

Dailey and Dozier hold mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since a razor-thin primary in August, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate at the Tucker Center Friday for the Capitol Tiger Bay Club. The two candidates outlined their clear differences on issues like...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdrb.com

Louisville man accused of breaking into cars at east Louisville park, religious buildings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he broke into several cars at an east Louisville park and stole valuables from several women. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jordon Woods was arrested Friday afternoon by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said Woods...
greenepublishing.com

Heating things up in Perry, Fla.

The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
PERRY, FL
#Florida State#Dfs#College Football#Fantasy Football#American Football#The Louisville Cardinals#Ucf#Lsu#Fsu
University of Florida

3rd Annual Chick Chain Show

Local 4-Hers competed among thirty-two youth that showed 50 hens from Taylor, Madison, Suwannee and Lafayette counties at the Chick Chain show. Hallie Tharpe received 2nd place in the Cloverbud division. Sophie Foster received 2nd place in the junior division. Macy Lundy received 1st place in the intermediate/senior division along with Reserve Grand Champion overall. Holden Harris received a red ribbon in the Cloverbud division. Emma Devane received a red ribbon in the junior division. Layne Freeman and Carlie Cayson both received blue ribbons in the junior division. Raylee Harris received a red ribbon in the Intermediate/senior division.
MADISON, FL
WHAS11

Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was quiet Saturday morning, but not as cool as recent mornings. Temperatures ranged from the upper 60s to the mid 70s across the Big Bend as South Georgia around dawn Saturday. Rain chances will remain for the rest of the day, but stay in the isolated category and will be mostly confined to the Big Bend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wave 3

Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park. Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene. They later learned the juvenile...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.

