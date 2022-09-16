Auburn’s new men’s basketball practice facility at Neville Arena is apparently on hold for the time being, according to coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers’ head coach was asked Monday prior to teeing off at the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Event in Opelika about any updates on the facilities upgrade, which was approved by Auburn’s Board of Trustees back in February. Pearl said the project is being pushed to the backburner for the time being, because Auburn needs to prioritize another aspect of its athletics program first: NIL.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO