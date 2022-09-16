ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against LSU

Auburn will close out its season-opening five-game homestand under the lights. Auburn will host LSU at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, with the game airing on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday morning. It will be Auburn’s third evening kickoff in its first five games this season, all of which have been at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
City
Houston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
Houston, AL
City
Auburn, PA
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin hesitates to name a starting QB for the Missouri game

Before the season, T.J. Finley won the Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) starting quarterback competition over Robby Ashford, Zac Calzada, and freshman Holden Geriner. Ashford was the backup and saw lots of action during Auburn’s wins (Mercer and San Jose State) and last week’s 41-12 loss against Penn State at Jordan-Hare.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin gives update on Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley’s shoulder

The shoulder injury T.J. Finley sustained during Auburn’s loss to Penn State last weekend does not seem to be a serious one. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin indicated Monday that Finley will not miss any time because of the injury, saying the junior quarterback will be “good going into this week” as Auburn begins SEC play against Missouri. Auburn (2-1) and Missouri (2-1) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Barfield
Person
Sean Clifford
AL.com

Auburn reaches double digits recruits in 2023 with 3-star OL

Though the outlook on the 2022 season remains in question following the loss to Penn State, Auburn is picking up momentum on the recruiting trail. The Tigers landed a second recruit two days after Saturday’s game, this time picking up a three-star at a major position of need. Gernorris Wilson, an offensive lineman from Lakeland (Fla.) High, announced his commitment on Monday night.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl: Basketball practice facility on hold, NIL needs to be priority

Auburn’s new men’s basketball practice facility at Neville Arena is apparently on hold for the time being, according to coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers’ head coach was asked Monday prior to teeing off at the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Event in Opelika about any updates on the facilities upgrade, which was approved by Auburn’s Board of Trustees back in February. Pearl said the project is being pushed to the backburner for the time being, because Auburn needs to prioritize another aspect of its athletics program first: NIL.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Joey Porter#American Football#College Football#Penn State Tv#Cbs Line#Tigers#Fcs#Group#Sec#White Out#Orange Jerseys
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said to preview Missouri

We’re here at the Auburn football facility for Bryan Harsin’s weekly press conference. The Tigers are reeling off a 41-12 loss against Penn State. Harson will address last week’s game and several topics. Stick and stay for updates. -- Harsin congratulates kicker Anders Carlson for making the...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State

Auburn was handed its worst home loss since the infamous 2012 season in what was supposed to be the program’s biggest nonconference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in six year. Auburn fell to Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions swept the home-and-home series, which started with a 28-20 win last season in State College, Penn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

T.J. Finley gets benched during Auburn’s 41-12 loss against Penn State

Nearly anything that could go wrong did go wrong for Auburn during a 41-12 beatdown on Saturday against Penn State at Jordan-Hare. Tiger fans hoping to use the “Orange-Out” to return the favor of last season’s 28-20 defeat at Beaver Stadium got trampled under Nittany Lion running back Nicholas Singleton’s quick feet.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin addresses job security after Auburn blown out by Penn State

Bryan Harsin entered the season on the hot seat, and his first loss of Year 2 did nothing to cool those temperatures. Auburn’s 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday night turned up the heat on the Tigers’ second-year coach. Auburn was outclassed against its Big Ten visitors and handed its worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since a 38-0 shutout against Georgia during the disastrous 2012 campaign.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Former Auburn guard going to NBA training camp

Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper will go to training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers later this month. While the NBA team has not announced the signing, after the Athletic reported the news on Monday, Cooper tweeted: “Let’s work. #cavs” accompanied by the praying-hands emoji. Cooper had been...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

New Chick-fil-A to open in Prattville

Chick-fil-A will open its new North Prattville location on Thursday. Located at 2021 Fairview Ave., Chick-fil-A North Prattville will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is the ninth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Montgomery area. The restaurant is expected to...
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy