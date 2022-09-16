Read full article on original website
Statistically speaking: Putting Auburn’s unsustainable turnover margin into context
Turnovers — a propensity for making them on offense and an inability to create them on defense — have been among Auburn’s most glaring issues through its first three games this season. That was again the case during Saturday’s bludgeoning at the hands of Penn State, when...
What went wrong for Auburn’s offensive line against Penn State? ‘We lost our fundamentals’
Auburn’s offensive line has been the subject of plenty of criticism in recent years, with iffy play up front compounded by years of insufficient recruiting in the trenches. Following Auburn’s first loss of the season, a 41-12 humbling at the hands of Penn State, the Tigers’ offensive line was again brought under the microscope.
Auburn drops in ESPN College Football Power Index after Penn State Loss
Auburn starts its SEC schedule this Saturday (11 am CT) coming off an embarrassing 41-12 loss against Big Ten foe Penn State two days ago at Jordan-Hare. Byran Harsin’s squad dropped 11 spots on the ESPN College Football Power Index after the defeat in the rematch against the Nittany Lions.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against LSU
Auburn will close out its season-opening five-game homestand under the lights. Auburn will host LSU at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, with the game airing on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday morning. It will be Auburn’s third evening kickoff in its first five games this season, all of which have been at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Bryan Harsin hesitates to name a starting QB for the Missouri game
Before the season, T.J. Finley won the Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) starting quarterback competition over Robby Ashford, Zac Calzada, and freshman Holden Geriner. Ashford was the backup and saw lots of action during Auburn’s wins (Mercer and San Jose State) and last week’s 41-12 loss against Penn State at Jordan-Hare.
Bryan Harsin gives update on Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley’s shoulder
The shoulder injury T.J. Finley sustained during Auburn’s loss to Penn State last weekend does not seem to be a serious one. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin indicated Monday that Finley will not miss any time because of the injury, saying the junior quarterback will be “good going into this week” as Auburn begins SEC play against Missouri. Auburn (2-1) and Missouri (2-1) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN.
Paul Finebaum on potential Auburn coaching search: ‘Those in power ... are already making contact’
Paul Finebaum doubled down on his Sunday comments about Auburn football, saying Monday “those in power - outside the official Auburn scene - are already making contact” with potential replacements for coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn is coming off a 41-12 loss to Penn State and talk of coaching...
Does Charles Barkley want to be Auburn’s next AD? ‘They can’t afford me’
Don’t expect Charles Barkley to be Auburn’s next athletics director. The Auburn legend and basketball Hall of Famer was asked, semiseriously, Monday morning if he planned to throw his name into consideration for Auburn’s open athletics director position. Barkley, of course, answered as only he could. “They...
Bryan Harsin explains why Tank Bigsby got so few touches in loss to Penn State
Auburn’s loss to Penn Sate on Saturday afternoon seemed like déjà vu. For the second straight year, the Tigers lost their marquee nonconference matchup with the Nittany Lions. And just like last season’s setback in State College, Penn., Auburn failed to get its best playmaker adequately involved in the offense early on.
Auburn reaches double digits recruits in 2023 with 3-star OL
Though the outlook on the 2022 season remains in question following the loss to Penn State, Auburn is picking up momentum on the recruiting trail. The Tigers landed a second recruit two days after Saturday’s game, this time picking up a three-star at a major position of need. Gernorris Wilson, an offensive lineman from Lakeland (Fla.) High, announced his commitment on Monday night.
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
Bruce Pearl: Basketball practice facility on hold, NIL needs to be priority
Auburn’s new men’s basketball practice facility at Neville Arena is apparently on hold for the time being, according to coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers’ head coach was asked Monday prior to teeing off at the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Event in Opelika about any updates on the facilities upgrade, which was approved by Auburn’s Board of Trustees back in February. Pearl said the project is being pushed to the backburner for the time being, because Auburn needs to prioritize another aspect of its athletics program first: NIL.
What Bryan Harsin said to preview Missouri
We’re here at the Auburn football facility for Bryan Harsin’s weekly press conference. The Tigers are reeling off a 41-12 loss against Penn State. Harson will address last week’s game and several topics. Stick and stay for updates. -- Harsin congratulates kicker Anders Carlson for making the...
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State
Auburn was handed its worst home loss since the infamous 2012 season in what was supposed to be the program’s biggest nonconference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in six year. Auburn fell to Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions swept the home-and-home series, which started with a 28-20 win last season in State College, Penn.
T.J. Finley gets benched during Auburn’s 41-12 loss against Penn State
Nearly anything that could go wrong did go wrong for Auburn during a 41-12 beatdown on Saturday against Penn State at Jordan-Hare. Tiger fans hoping to use the “Orange-Out” to return the favor of last season’s 28-20 defeat at Beaver Stadium got trampled under Nittany Lion running back Nicholas Singleton’s quick feet.
Bryan Harsin addresses job security after Auburn blown out by Penn State
Bryan Harsin entered the season on the hot seat, and his first loss of Year 2 did nothing to cool those temperatures. Auburn’s 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday night turned up the heat on the Tigers’ second-year coach. Auburn was outclassed against its Big Ten visitors and handed its worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since a 38-0 shutout against Georgia during the disastrous 2012 campaign.
Paul Finebaum on Auburn: ‘The next coach will understand the SEC, unlike Bryan Harsin’
It’s not a question of if but when, according to Paul Finebaum. The SEC Network analyst was talking, of course, about the future status of Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin, who just saw his Tigers lose to Penn State 41-12. “By tomorrow, on our show and across the country,...
Former Auburn guard going to NBA training camp
Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper will go to training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers later this month. While the NBA team has not announced the signing, after the Athletic reported the news on Monday, Cooper tweeted: “Let’s work. #cavs” accompanied by the praying-hands emoji. Cooper had been...
Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City roll past Jeff Davis, await national power IMG next week
Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as Class 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City rolled past Jeff Davis 49-16 in Montgomery. The Red Devils (4-1 overall, 3-1 Region 2) led 35-0 at the half and cruised to the win. Epps was 9-of-16 overall for 137 yards. His TD passes...
New Chick-fil-A to open in Prattville
Chick-fil-A will open its new North Prattville location on Thursday. Located at 2021 Fairview Ave., Chick-fil-A North Prattville will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is the ninth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Montgomery area. The restaurant is expected to...
