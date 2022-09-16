What college football games are on tonight? Friday’s TV schedule, channels, live streams, and more

Read full article on original website
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
WHAS 11
Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
The Vault: How John L. Smith led UofL football to its greatest recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 1997, John L Smith quickly became an intriguing coaching candidate by turning Utah State into a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, Louisville was lost, and the Cards had just wrapped up a 1-10 season. On Nov. 24, 1997, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich hired Smith, knowing he...
Stanford Daily
Cardinal vs. Cardinals: No. 9 women’s volleyball falls to No. 3 Louisville ahead of conference play
No. 9 Stanford women’s volleyball (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) closed out a challenging pre-conference schedule on Saturday night, hosting No. 3 Louisville (9-1, 0-0 ACC) in Maples Pavilion. After handing out two major upsets in their previous two games, the Cardinal came up short against Louisville, falling in four sets.
stateoflouisville.com
How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU
Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
WLWT 5
Reds' Joey Votto, Tyler Stephenson and Bengals' Joe Mixon among stars at local high school football game
CINCINNATI — High School football season is in full gear, but on Friday night a few Cincinnati star athletes and coaches stepped out to see the Friday night lights. Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto and Tyler Stephenson, along with the Bengals' Joe Mixon, were a few big names at the Moeller vs. St. Xavier football game.
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
wdrb.com
Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers perform at final day of Bourbon & Beyond music festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon and Beyond hosted more than 133,000 festivalgoers this weekend in Louisville. The four-day music festival was held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Stapleton...
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022
Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT. Of the three people shot, two of them were killed. Thousands flock...
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
WHAS 11
'It doesn't play on something that we already know': Mayor announces The Louisville
The Louisville is made with Knob Creek Bourbon and was created by SC Baker. It has five ingredients, including lime juice and cinnamon syrup.
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
Wave 3
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Thousands...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
