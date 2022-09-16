Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs LB Nick Bolton discusses challenge of facing Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
A week since their battle with Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, the Kansas City Chiefs defense is ready for the next challenge. A visit to Indianapolis to face the Colts means that stopping their All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor, will be the top priority. The first two weeks have been focused on star quarterbacks, but it will be the running game that will be featured often in the Colts’ playbook. Taylor led the league in rushing with 1,811 yards last season, something the Chiefs defense is well aware of heading into Sunday’s game.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux gearing up for NFL debut
New York Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is inching closer to his NFL debut but is playing it very close the vest. The fifth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft is still recovering from the sprained MCL he suffered in the Giants’ second preseason game last month.
