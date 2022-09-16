A week since their battle with Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, the Kansas City Chiefs defense is ready for the next challenge. A visit to Indianapolis to face the Colts means that stopping their All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor, will be the top priority. The first two weeks have been focused on star quarterbacks, but it will be the running game that will be featured often in the Colts’ playbook. Taylor led the league in rushing with 1,811 yards last season, something the Chiefs defense is well aware of heading into Sunday’s game.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO