Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Related
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting
A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
Cops arrest 2 teens after several vehicle break-ins as N.J. officials grapple with surge in car thefts
Lawrence Township police officers arrested two teens early Saturday, one armed with a handgun, after observing several vehicle break-ins in the Society Hill South neighborhood, officials said in a statement. Police arrested Omari Cartwright, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile around 3:00 a.m. after observing the teens walking near Wittenborn Drive...
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County
A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man
Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash
A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bayonne man is charged after gunfire incident: police
A Bayonne man was arrested after police say he two fired two shots toward an empty lot early Sunday morning. Jay F. Romero, 28, met a man in the area of East 31st Street, fire the shots and then fled in a pickup truck, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. Romero...
Boater injured 100 miles off Jersey Shore flown to hospital by Coast Guard
A 60-year-old man who fell aboard a boat about 100 miles off the Atlantic City coast was flown to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday, officials said. A health service technician from the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and a rescue swimmer combined to help hoist the swimmer aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, the Coast Guard said.
18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
Woman charged in N.J. car crash that killed mother of 3 during morning jog
A 35-year-old Morris County woman has been charged in a fatal car crash that killed a mother of three who was struck during her morning jog in Pequannock earlier this year, authorities said. Maria Oliveri, of Riverdale, was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of disorderly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Stay safe around those railroad tracks | Letters
Last year, New Jersey ranked 10th in the nation for its number of injuries and fatalities involving trespassing on railroad tracks. Across America, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours. These are powerful statistics to reflect on as we mark Rail Safety Week, Sept. 19-25, a national event to raise awareness about safety near railroad tracks.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 8-14, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Aug. 8-14, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $238M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (9/19/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $238 million with a cash option of $128.2 million. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be televised on WABC-7 in New York City and Fox 29 in Philadelphia. While no one across the country...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0