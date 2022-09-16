Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
NFL media reacts to Jalen Hurts quieting all his doubters in first half on Monday Night Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reminded everyone not to doubt him in an MVP-level performance that had the NFL media talking. Jalen Hurts has been doubted pretty much every step of the way in his football career. On Monday Night Football, he had pretty much everyone believing in him after one half of play.
Darius Slay was Kirk Cousins’ worst nightmare in Eagles dominant MNF win
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was more effective connecting with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay when targeting Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings had the opportunity to make a statement on Monday Night Football on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team did defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, so a win over the Eagles was not off of the table on paper.
NFL Twitter reacts to Kirk Cousins blowing another primetime game
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ performance on Monday Night Football against the Eagles brought out all the trolling memes from NFL Twitter. One quarterback came into Monday Night Football between the Vikings and Eagles as one of the most well-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. The other came in with questions about his legitimacy as an NFL starter still swirling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyler Murray allegedly slapped in face by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game (Video)
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face immediately following the Week 2 game against the Raiders. One of the more exciting games of Week 2 was the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray...
Chiefs defense down a man after starting LB gets suspended
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy. The Kansas City Chiefs have had some extra rest after they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers this past Thursday to extend their record to 2-0. However, they are set to lose one of their star players on defense for a good chunk of the season.
MLB Power Rankings: Ranking the 2022 postseason field from worst to first
While there is still some time left in the 2022 MLB regular season, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the postseason and which teams could make a deep postseason run and potentially win the World Series. With that thought in mind, let’s take a look at...
MLB・
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guardians magic number, explained: Cleveland closes in on playoffs (UPDATED)
For Cleveland Guardians fans wondering what their magic number is to clinch a postseason berth, we have you covered. The Cleveland Guardians have not been to the postseason since the 2020 season, where they were swept in the first round by the New York Yankees. Now, they have the chance to make a return to fall baseball.
This kid’s hilarious reaction to meeting Von Miller is every Bills fan
A young fan had a hilarious reaction to meeting Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL season is underway, which means that fans can watch their favorite teams and players compete on a weekly basis. Whether that it from home, or at the stadium during the game. One of the highlights is seeing the stars greet young fans.
NFL・
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
FanSided
284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0