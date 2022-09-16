ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
FanSided

Darius Slay was Kirk Cousins' worst nightmare in Eagles dominant MNF win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was more effective connecting with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay when targeting Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings had the opportunity to make a statement on Monday Night Football on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team did defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, so a win over the Eagles was not off of the table on paper.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

NFL Twitter reacts to Kirk Cousins blowing another primetime game

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ performance on Monday Night Football against the Eagles brought out all the trolling memes from NFL Twitter. One quarterback came into Monday Night Football between the Vikings and Eagles as one of the most well-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. The other came in with questions about his legitimacy as an NFL starter still swirling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Chiefs defense down a man after starting LB gets suspended

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy. The Kansas City Chiefs have had some extra rest after they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers this past Thursday to extend their record to 2-0. However, they are set to lose one of their star players on defense for a good chunk of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

This kid's hilarious reaction to meeting Von Miller is every Bills fan

A young fan had a hilarious reaction to meeting Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL season is underway, which means that fans can watch their favorite teams and players compete on a weekly basis. Whether that it from home, or at the stadium during the game. One of the highlights is seeing the stars greet young fans.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

