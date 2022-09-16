ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
whcuradio.com

Tree removal will close a road in Ithaca Tuesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Tree removal closing a road in Ithaca Tuesday. South Hill Terrace between Hillview Place and South Cayuga Street will close completely at 7:30 a.m. while the crew works. No thru-traffic will be allowed. Local traffic should plan to use Turner Place to Spencer Street or East Clinton Street to connect with South Cayuga Street. The City said the narrow roadway is likely to make emergency vehicle access unlikely while the work happens.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Waffle Frolic to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic, parking impacts for Cornell’s homecoming

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cornell Homecoming will impact local traffic this week. Homecoming festivities begin Friday with a laser light show and fireworks. The Big Red Fan Festival happens Saturday before the 2 p.m. football game against Yale. Some traffic and parking changes begin tomorrow and last through Sunday.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whcuradio.com

IPD working on ‘inclusive and innovative’ recruitment strategy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Recruitment efforts are continuing at the Ithaca Police Department. Acting Chief John Joly says officials are working on a recruitment strategy that’s “inclusive and innovative.”. A civil service exam happened on Saturday. Joly says 86 people signed up. IPD has 52 active officers....
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City looks to move forward with creation of new position

City of Cortland officials are looking to take the next steps in officially eliminating the finance director position and creating the position of city manager. But first, the Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting will have to approve a public hearing for “proposed local law relating to changing the city charter to create the position of city manager,” according to the agenda.
CORTLAND, NY
WHEC TV-10

A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with one of Ithaca’s fine burgers

This week, 14850 Dining is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day, September 18th, with a look at some of the Ithaca and Tompkins County area’s finest burger offerings. Don’t write off the idea of a good fast food burger, especially at Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Ithaca’s southwest. They’re flavorful and piled high with veggies at no extra cost, and a “little burger” at Five Guys is comparable to a full-size burger anywhere else. Their regular burger has two good-sized patties.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy