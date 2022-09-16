ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NJ

NJ.com

Salem blanks Schalick - Field hockey recap

Morgan VanDover provided the offense for Salem, scoring the only goal of the contest in a 1-0 victory over Schalick in Salem. Schalick (1-2-1) put pressure on all afternoon but Abby Boggs was ready in net. She made 18 saves for Salem (3-1) to preserve the shutout. Nigel Gilligan made...
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Eddy Rivera scored the only goal of the game for Rancocas Valley in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Mansfield. Rancocas Valley outshot Northern Burlington 10-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Whippany Park - Field hockey recap

A late fourth quarter goal turned out to be the winner, as Grace Visscher’s goal proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory for Pequannock over Whippany Park in Pequannock. Dominique Dygos and Maddy DeFilippo assisted on the goal for the Panthers, who picked up their first victory...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway gets past Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

Senior Emily Maden and sophomore Cailon Burlingame each had a goal to pace Kingsway past Washington Township 2-1 in Woolwich Township. Junior Ally Phalines assisted on Maden’s goal while junior Maddie Hicks assisted on Burlingame’s for Kingsway (3-2). Junior keeper Ashley Brown finished with six saves. Senior Jessica...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jefferson, NJ
Oak Ridge, NJ
Jefferson, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap

Nick Fidacaro’s second half goal wound up to be the winner, as Mountain Lakes notched a 1-0 victory over Mount Olive on Monday afternoon in Mountain Lakes. Marius Donnelly assisted on the winner for the Lakers, who stayed undefeated at 2-0-3 on the season. Kristian Dobbek recorded 15 saves...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap

Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Ridge blanks Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap

Alaap Gami made eight saves for Ridge to lead it to a 3-0 victory over Hillsborough in Basking Ridge. James McKeon and Matias Hornos finished with one goal and one assist each to lead the offensive attack for Ridge (4-1). Yagiz Bayserke added the third goal for Ridge while Chad...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Timber Creek defeats Winslow - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Longo finished with two goals and two assists to lead Timber Creek past Winslow 6-1 in Atco. Timber Creek (4-1) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Lukas Sulzer also had two goals while Michael Ogundiju and Matthew Glynn...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Piscataway Magnet holds off Somerset Tech

Senior Erick Ramos led the way with a goal and two assists as Piscataway Magnet held off Somerset Tech 3-2 in Piscataway. Seniors John Gallego and Maynor Gutierrez each scored one for Piscataway Magnet (4-1) while freshman Vicents Godinez De Jesus also chipped in with an assist. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios made four saves for Piscataway Magnet.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford over Woodbury- Boys soccer recap

Tommy Newman scored all three goals for Deptford in its 3-0 win over Woodbury in Deptford. Matthew Schilling, Tyler Newman and Aidan Doerr dished out one assist each in the victory. Collin Peters made five saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
WOODBURY, NJ
NewsBreak
NJ.com

Becton over Wood-Ridge- Boys soccer recap

Sal Fonseca scored a first half goal to lead Becton to a 1-0 win over Wood-Ridge in East Rutherford. Brandon Gjekaj assisted on Fonseca’s goal for Becton (3-2). Joe Longo made nine saves to earn the shutout. Chase LoPresti made 11 saves for Wood-Ridge (1-3). The N.J. High School...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River East ties Lacey - Girls soccer recap

Grace Crowley scored for Toms River East and Mackenzie Bortherson scored for Lacey as they played to a 1-1 tie in Lanoka Harbor. Addison Husenica made five saves for Toms River East and Natalie McGovern had an assist for Lacey. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Point Pleasant Beach - Girls soccer recap

Bianca Chiarella set up her teammates well all afternoon, finishing with two assists as Manasquan shut out Point Pleasant Beach 3-0 in Point Pleasant. Talia Blum scored the first of three goals for Manasquan (4-2) in the first half. Lily Carhart and Kali Saito also found the back of the net while the defense was strong from the opening minutes.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
NJ.com

NJ.com

