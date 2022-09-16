Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New JerseyTravel MavenSussex County, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
TEDx Morristown is Looking for Event SpeakersMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Related
Salem blanks Schalick - Field hockey recap
Morgan VanDover provided the offense for Salem, scoring the only goal of the contest in a 1-0 victory over Schalick in Salem. Schalick (1-2-1) put pressure on all afternoon but Abby Boggs was ready in net. She made 18 saves for Salem (3-1) to preserve the shutout. Nigel Gilligan made...
Rancocas Valley over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Eddy Rivera scored the only goal of the game for Rancocas Valley in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Mansfield. Rancocas Valley outshot Northern Burlington 10-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Pequannock over Whippany Park - Field hockey recap
A late fourth quarter goal turned out to be the winner, as Grace Visscher’s goal proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory for Pequannock over Whippany Park in Pequannock. Dominique Dygos and Maddy DeFilippo assisted on the goal for the Panthers, who picked up their first victory...
Kingsway gets past Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Senior Emily Maden and sophomore Cailon Burlingame each had a goal to pace Kingsway past Washington Township 2-1 in Woolwich Township. Junior Ally Phalines assisted on Maden’s goal while junior Maddie Hicks assisted on Burlingame’s for Kingsway (3-2). Junior keeper Ashley Brown finished with six saves. Senior Jessica...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Field hockey: Kebrdle leads Lakeland past Westwood
Sophomore Emily Kebrdle recorded a hat trick to help lift Lakeland to a 5-1 win over Westwood in Washington Township.
Mountain Lakes over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Nick Fidacaro’s second half goal wound up to be the winner, as Mountain Lakes notched a 1-0 victory over Mount Olive on Monday afternoon in Mountain Lakes. Marius Donnelly assisted on the winner for the Lakers, who stayed undefeated at 2-0-3 on the season. Kristian Dobbek recorded 15 saves...
Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
Burlington Township defeats Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Jaworski led Burlington Township with two goals in its 6-1 victory over Pennsauken in Burlington. Burlington Township (1-5) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with four more goals. Aidan DeLitta, Eddie Sonie, Logan Kahrs, and James Biago also had a goal. Roberto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ridge blanks Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap
Alaap Gami made eight saves for Ridge to lead it to a 3-0 victory over Hillsborough in Basking Ridge. James McKeon and Matias Hornos finished with one goal and one assist each to lead the offensive attack for Ridge (4-1). Yagiz Bayserke added the third goal for Ridge while Chad...
Timber Creek defeats Winslow - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Longo finished with two goals and two assists to lead Timber Creek past Winslow 6-1 in Atco. Timber Creek (4-1) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Lukas Sulzer also had two goals while Michael Ogundiju and Matthew Glynn...
Boys soccer: Piscataway Magnet holds off Somerset Tech
Senior Erick Ramos led the way with a goal and two assists as Piscataway Magnet held off Somerset Tech 3-2 in Piscataway. Seniors John Gallego and Maynor Gutierrez each scored one for Piscataway Magnet (4-1) while freshman Vicents Godinez De Jesus also chipped in with an assist. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios made four saves for Piscataway Magnet.
Deptford over Woodbury- Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman scored all three goals for Deptford in its 3-0 win over Woodbury in Deptford. Matthew Schilling, Tyler Newman and Aidan Doerr dished out one assist each in the victory. Collin Peters made five saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Becton over Wood-Ridge- Boys soccer recap
Sal Fonseca scored a first half goal to lead Becton to a 1-0 win over Wood-Ridge in East Rutherford. Brandon Gjekaj assisted on Fonseca’s goal for Becton (3-2). Joe Longo made nine saves to earn the shutout. Chase LoPresti made 11 saves for Wood-Ridge (1-3). The N.J. High School...
Toms River East ties Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Grace Crowley scored for Toms River East and Mackenzie Bortherson scored for Lacey as they played to a 1-1 tie in Lanoka Harbor. Addison Husenica made five saves for Toms River East and Natalie McGovern had an assist for Lacey. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Wardlaw-Hartridge over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Vargas, Amandeeo Bahia and Sebastian Castillo scored one goal each for Wardlaw-Hartirdge in its 3-0 win over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Cian Nicholls made nine saves to record the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Manasquan over Point Pleasant Beach - Girls soccer recap
Bianca Chiarella set up her teammates well all afternoon, finishing with two assists as Manasquan shut out Point Pleasant Beach 3-0 in Point Pleasant. Talia Blum scored the first of three goals for Manasquan (4-2) in the first half. Lily Carhart and Kali Saito also found the back of the net while the defense was strong from the opening minutes.
Florence, Cinnaminson, both stay unbeaten after tough BCSL battle
While wins are usually a decent measure of how good any team is in the Times area, there is also a lot to be said for other results.
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
Football: Dawud finds endzone thrice as No. 20 North Brunswick rolls past Old Bridge
Zahmir Dawud scored three rushing touchdowns to help North Brunswick, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 33-7 win over Old Bridge, in North Brunswick. Dawud ran in a 49-yard touchdown in the opening quarter to help North Brunswick (3-0) take a 26-7 lead into the half. Franke...
Latest NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Who’s looking good after Week 3
We’ve already reached mid-September of 2022 high school football season in New Jersey as the weeks are flying by fast. The second high school United Power Rankings were released on Sunday following all Week 3 games. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index....
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0