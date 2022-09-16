Take 5 winner in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the second day in a row, a winning Take 5 ticket has been purchased in Greater Binghamton.

On Thursday, a winning ticket for the evening drawing was bought at the Weis Market on Robinson Street in Binghamton.

The top prize is worth $36,958.

The winning numbers were 3-5-8-37-38.

On Wednesday, a Take 5 midday winner worth $18,563.50 was purchased at a Speedway in Norwich.

