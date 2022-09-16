ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Take 5 winner in Binghamton

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6FDR_0hy0DQCo00

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the second day in a row, a winning Take 5 ticket has been purchased in Greater Binghamton.

On Thursday, a winning ticket for the evening drawing was bought at the Weis Market on Robinson Street in Binghamton.

The top prize is worth $36,958.

The winning numbers were 3-5-8-37-38.

On Wednesday, a Take 5 midday winner worth $18,563.50 was purchased at a Speedway in Norwich.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Norwich, NY
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Sports
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take 5#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Siblings Take Home State Championships in BMX Racing

BMX racing may not be the most popular sport in the triple cities, but two Endicott siblings, Delani and Landon Becker, have become two of the best in the entire state. "We race every weekend of the year usually... April through October." explained Delaney of their busy schedule. The brother...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 16, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Binghamton’s meteorologist says to cover your cucumbers and tomatoes tonight. A light frost is in the forecast for the next two nights. Encouraged by the success of their first movie, Binghamton’s new production company...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy