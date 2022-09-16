Read full article on original website
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
CBS Sports
Jets, Giants, Mets, Yankees all win on same day for first time since 2009
Sunday marked a marvelous day for sports fans in the New York City area. The New York Giants, New York Jets, New York Mets and New York Yankees all recorded wins -- which has actually been a rare occurrence of late. In fact, it marked the first time since Sept....
The Ringer
Pats Win, but Do We Have a Mac Problem?
00:36 – Brian recaps the Patriots’ win in Pittsburgh and talks about Nelson Agholor’s big day, the defense’s solid work, Mac Jones’s shaky performance, and more. 17:00 – Brian breaks down the Pats’ win with Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, as they take a deeper look at the numbers from the game.
NFL・
Joe Benigno: Mets 'never getting to the World Series' if they don't win division
Joe Benigno says the Mets can kiss their World Series hopes goodbye if they don’t finish the job and win the National League East over the Braves.
Yardbarker
Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East
The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
The Ringer
Who’s a Real Threat—and Who’s Not—From the AFC’s Murky Middle Class?
After we spent the offseason hyping up what figured to be a widely competitive AFC race, through two weeks, it once again feels like a two-team battle between Kansas City and Buffalo. The Chiefs are 2-0 following a come-from-behind victory over the Chargers on Thursday night, and the Bills can join them with a win over an overmatched Titans team on Monday. Meanwhile, the rest of last season’s AFC playoff field is a combined 2-7, and an unproven Dolphins squad is the conference’s only other team with a winning record.
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Guillorme is out of the order for the second time in three games. Jeff McNeil will move to second base while Tyler Naquin replaces Guillorme in the lineup to play right field and bat seventh.
The Ringer
Tua Breaks Through, New York Wakes Up, Brady Flips Out, and Jimmy G Returns With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss comeback wins by the Dolphins, Cardinals, and Jets, the 2-0 Giants, the Jaguars’ blowout win vs. the Colts, Texans-Broncos, Cowboys-Bengals, Buccaneers-Saints, 49ers-Seahawks, Patriots-Steelers, and more (2:13). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 3 (41:03), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:19:37).
NFL・
New York Mets return pitcher Max Scherzer from IL amid NL East push
The New York Mets officially activated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 15-day injured list Monday, while fellow right-hander Tylor Megill
The Ringer
Week 2 Recap: Miami’s Incredible Comeback Win, Raiders Fall to 0-2, Trey Lance’s Injury, and More
Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz are joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ historic comeback win on the road against the Ravens (1:52). Then, they briefly discuss the Niners’ victory over the Seahawks, before talking about what Trey Lance’s season-ending injury means for him, the Niners’ outlook this season, and in the future (23:50). After that, Nora and Steven get to their winners and losers, which includes the Jaguars, Lions, Patriots, Bucs, and more.
