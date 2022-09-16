ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (17th September)

Another week has passed, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Flowers at St Philips Cathedral, Catherdral Square, Birmingham. It’s been more than a different week this week, as the nation mourns and life continues to go around us all. Things should start to settle soon.
Win 100,000 American Airlines Miles + $2500!

Cartera Commerce is currently runnings the American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping Sweepstakes 2022!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 100,000 AA miles! Three other winners will each win 20,000 miles. While I have a decent amount of AA miles, the balance does go down fast when you need four...
New Marriott Promotion: Earn Up To 4,000 Bonus Points Per Stay

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Marriott Bonvoy announced its newest global promotion where members can earn up to 4,000 bonus points per stay starting with their second stay. This is valid for stays from September 21 through December 15, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy members can...
I’m The Lastest Victim Of Manspreading On An Airplane…

Hilariously, after discussing the issue last week, I was the victim of airplane manspreading on a recent transcontinental United Airlines flight. Manspreading On An Airplane – This Time I Am The Victim!. Fares were really high last Wednesday, to the tune of $529 one-way for a Washington Dulles –...
