Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (17th September)
Another week has passed, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Flowers at St Philips Cathedral, Catherdral Square, Birmingham. It’s been more than a different week this week, as the nation mourns and life continues to go around us all. Things should start to settle soon.
Air New Zealand Begins Non-Stop Flights from New York JFK to Auckland Today
Airplane Art – Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 landing at Manchester Airport
It is Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 landing at Manchester Airport as it completes a transatlantic crossing, back to its northern base. Virgin Atlantic was an operator of the type – again, the pandemic...
Win 100,000 American Airlines Miles + $2500!
Cartera Commerce is currently runnings the American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping Sweepstakes 2022!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 100,000 AA miles! Three other winners will each win 20,000 miles. While I have a decent amount of AA miles, the balance does go down fast when you need four...
New Marriott Promotion: Earn Up To 4,000 Bonus Points Per Stay
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Marriott Bonvoy announced its newest global promotion where members can earn up to 4,000 bonus points per stay starting with their second stay. This is valid for stays from September 21 through December 15, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy members can...
I’m The Lastest Victim Of Manspreading On An Airplane…
Hilariously, after discussing the issue last week, I was the victim of airplane manspreading on a recent transcontinental United Airlines flight. Manspreading On An Airplane – This Time I Am The Victim!. Fares were really high last Wednesday, to the tune of $529 one-way for a Washington Dulles –...
Travel Alert September 2022: Typhoon Nanmadol Impacting Japan
If much of Japan is in your travel plans over the next couple of days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Typhoon Nanmadol, which was once a super typhoon that was classified as Category 5.
Sunday Morning Photograph September 18 2022: Shanghai in China.
The Bund in Shanghai is one of the more popular places for both visitors and residents alike — day or night — as it stretches for approximately one mile along the Huangpu River, with upscale shopping, grand hotel properties, and restaurants. Sunday Morning Photograph September 18 2022: Shanghai...
