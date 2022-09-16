ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley to take charge as Huddersfield host Cardiff

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Huddersfield’s assistant coaches Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley will take charge for the home game against Cardiff.

The Terriers sacked manager Danny Schofield on Wednesday and appointed Pelach and Harsley as joint-caretakers.

They will be without skipper Jonathan Hogg, who has not recovered from the groin strain which ruled him out of the midweek home defeat to Wigan.

Summer signings Michal Helik and Luke Mbete are expected to retain their places in defence after both made their debuts on Tuesday night, while Matty Pearson (foot) is still unavailable.

Cardiff could be without captain Joe Ralls for their second long trip north in the space of a few days.

Ralls hurt his groin during Tuesday’s 3-2 win at Middlesbrough, and Bluebirds boss Steve Morison is waiting on “lumps, bumps, knocks and bruises” to settle before finalising his matchday squad.

Strikers Isaak Davies (hamstring) and Kion Etete (ankle) remain absent.

Ebou Adams, signed from Forest Green in May but yet to make his debut after tearing a pectoral muscle in pre-season, could return after the international break.

Related
Former England U20 international Jordan James called into Wales squad

Former England Under-20 international Jordan James has been called into the Wales squad for Nations League games against Belgium and Poland. In a double blow for Wales boss Robert Page, though, Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen have withdrawn. Davies suffered a hairline fracture to the bone...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Schofield
Person
Matty Pearson
Person
Kion Etete
Person
Jonathan Hogg
Person
Paul Harsley
Person
Joe Ralls
Person
Ebou Adams
Person
Steve Morison
Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield#Cardiff#Wigan#Bluebirds#Forest Green
Queen praised as ‘joyful’ presence by Archbishop in state funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral. With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.
U.K.
Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

Alfredo Morelos vows to prove doubters wrong

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has vowed to prove the doubters wrong. The Colombian even pledged he would banish his own self-doubt after a slow start to the season. In a brief post on his official Instagram account, Morelos wrote in Spanish: “I will go against everyone who thinks I am not going to make it, even against myself if one day I doubt it.”
SOCCER
Sizzling Sakheer records emphatic Mill Reef triumph

Roger Varian’s exciting Sakheer confirmed the promise of his clear-cut Haydock success with a bloodless victory in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury. Defeated only by inexperience on debut, he built on that first appearance on Merseyside last month before taking the step up to Group Two level with aplomb on just his third start at the Berkshire venue.
SPORTS
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.
U.K.
Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell

The royal family have gathered at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s committal service after the nation said farewell to the late monarch. The Queen’s long journey to her final resting place – and to be reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh – began in Balmoral on the day of her death and will end with her interment at the castle’s St George’s Chapel this evening.
POLITICS
