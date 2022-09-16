Northampton Co. park now named after Gerald Seyfried. The honor is well deserved. | Letter

Read full article on original website
Easton commits to funding for Easton Iron & Metal remediation, with new bridge to trail
Easton officials this past week approved funding for work tied to the redevelopment of the former Easton Iron & Metal site at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive. City council on Wednesday declared its intention to fund the environmental planning and remediation of the site with an estimated $1.75 million through what’s known as bridge financing. The process involves tapping capital reserves or the city’s operating budget prior to the receipt of state and local grants, as well as proceeds from the final sale of the property.
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
“You Belong. You Matter.” It’s an innocuous statement that shouldn’t be political, yet it’s become the subject of a controversy in Nazareth that offers insight into how divided our community has become. An advocacy group that calls itself Parents for Choice Nazareth (and apparently doesn’t see the irony in that name) says the statement promotes a political agenda and sends the wrong message to children about gender and sexuality. Parents for Choice Nazareth put local businesses on notice that they will face a boycott if the businesses don’t remove the signs. They were provided to the businesses by another local group that does in fact have an agenda to promote diversity and inclusion in area schools for LGBTQ+ youth, students of color, and other historically marginalized groups. “If we want to show community solidarity, this is NOT the way to do so!,” a Parents for Choice Nazareth letter to the businesses states. To us, it seems like a perfectly appropriate way to do so given the literal meaning of the statement, but perhaps the Parents for Choice Nazareth group was thrown off by the sign’s rainbow lettering. The notion that this sign will send the wrong message to children is ludicrous and points to the lack of thoughtfulness put into this boycott threat. Obviously, like any other sign outside a business, consumers are free to make the choice as to whether they want to patronize that business or walk past it because something on display elicits an emotion. But threatening to organize a boycott over the business given the content of these signs? There are far more pressing issues worthy of activism. We would suggest the Parents for Choice Nazareth pick one and abandon this crusade against the signs.
