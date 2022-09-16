Read full article on original website
3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why
The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
3 Red Sox starters who could be replaced by major free agent signings
These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.
3 Aaron Judge replacements the Yankees should already have an eye on
The New York Yankees should already start keeping tabs on these three players who can maybe help to replace Aaron Judge or at least a few of the things he offers them. In terms of replacing Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees will have a hard task. Not too many players in the sport can do what he can on both sides of the ball. In fact, one could argue there is no one who can quite replicate what he does.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Ken Rosenthal’s Mets-Aaron Judge take is uncomfortable for Yankees
It’d be great if everyone got into the mindset that “anything is possible” once free agency arrives. The New York Yankees did not lock up Aaron Judge. He’ll be the biggest name on the market. The Yankees by no means have the “upper hand” to retain the likely AL MVP.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
Michael Kay’s bold Aaron Judge contract prediction feels ominous for Yankees
It’s upsetting that Aaron Judge being on pace for a record-setting season has partially been interrupted by his impending free agency, as well as the New York Yankees’ epic slide since the All-Star break, but how about a break from all that?. Just kidding! Never a break from...
Cardinals beat Reds to inch closer to division crown
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1
Yankees insider leaves two massive names off projected playoff roster
That sound you hear is Aaron Hicks screaming at the sight of Brendan Kuty’s projected Yankees playoff roster. Or maybe he’s still just slumped over in left field, watching the wheels go ’round and ’round. This year’s Yankees are in a much better playoff position now...
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player
Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Yankees on home winning streak
New York Yankees (87-58, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 228 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -178, Brewers +151; over/under is 7...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
NBC Sports
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is
SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
Aaron Hicks’ response to future with Yankees shows he doesn’t get it
Aaron Hicks, statistically, has been one of the worst players in Major League Baseball, and has largely played a role in dragging down the 2022 New York Yankees outside of an above-average 30-game stretch earlier in the year. It all came to a head a little over a week ago...
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
FanSided
