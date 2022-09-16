ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why

The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
FanSided

3 Red Sox starters who could be replaced by major free agent signings

These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.
FanSided

3 Aaron Judge replacements the Yankees should already have an eye on

The New York Yankees should already start keeping tabs on these three players who can maybe help to replace Aaron Judge or at least a few of the things he offers them. In terms of replacing Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees will have a hard task. Not too many players in the sport can do what he can on both sides of the ball. In fact, one could argue there is no one who can quite replicate what he does.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player

Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (87-58, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 228 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -178, Brewers +151; over/under is 7...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
NBC Sports

Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy

While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
FanSided

FanSided

