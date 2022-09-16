ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Astros will win 2022 World Series

Many baseball fans are penciling in the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2022 World Series. The attention and praise are well served, as Los Angeles has the best record in MLB and All-Stars up and down the roster. However, they may not be in a class of their own among title contenders. The Houston Astros are also continuing to dominate.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ClutchPoints

‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits Tony Gonsolin is facing a tough read in his recovery heading to the MLB playoffs. Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list in late August because of a right forearm strain, and while initial expectations were he would be able to make a quick return, his recovery […] The post ‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Pete Alonso
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ plan for Oswaldo Cabrera with Harrison Bader returning

The New York Yankees will finally see Harrison Bader in pinstripes in the coming days as he prepares to make his debut for the team. When Bader does return from the foot injury that has sidelined him for most of the season, the Yankees figure to slot him in at center field, moving Aaron Judge […] The post Yankees’ plan for Oswaldo Cabrera with Harrison Bader returning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels To Select Livan Soto

The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy