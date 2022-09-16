ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

FOX2Now

International Squash Tournament takes place this week

ST. LOUIS – Squash players from around the world head to West St. Louis County for an international tournament. The tournament starts Tuesday, September 20 and ends Saturday, September 24. International Squash Tournament. Presented by Mosby Building Arts. Tuesday, September 20 – Saturday, September 24. Missouri Athletic Club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Schnucks Rewards members enter SLU vs Marquette soccer game free

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks Rewards members will get in for free at Saint Louis University Men’s Soccer’s home game on Tuesday, September 27. The Billikens will play Marquette University at Hermann Stadium at 7 p.m. When rewards members show their Schnucks Rewards app at either gate, they will get in for free. Schnucks said, “There […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
CAHOKIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington

A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
FENTON, MO
FOX 2

Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning. The derailment happened at approximately 11:22 a.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch. The incident happened on the tracks along 161 between Albers and New Baden. The number of derailed train cars is between 10 and 40. No injuries were immediately […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
kjfmradio.com

Prescribed burn certification training being offered in St. Charles and Lincoln counties

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help land managers achieve their goals and benefit native plants and wildlife at the same time. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering prescribed burn certification training in both St. Charles and Lincoln Counties for anyone interested in learning how to properly utilize prescribed fire. Controlled burning is a valuable tool for the management of grasslands, prairies, woodlands, glades, and other natural communities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
