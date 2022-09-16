Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
International Squash Tournament takes place this week
ST. LOUIS – Squash players from around the world head to West St. Louis County for an international tournament. The tournament starts Tuesday, September 20 and ends Saturday, September 24. International Squash Tournament. Presented by Mosby Building Arts. Tuesday, September 20 – Saturday, September 24. Missouri Athletic Club.
Schnucks Rewards members enter SLU vs Marquette soccer game free
ST. LOUIS – Schnucks Rewards members will get in for free at Saint Louis University Men’s Soccer’s home game on Tuesday, September 27. The Billikens will play Marquette University at Hermann Stadium at 7 p.m. When rewards members show their Schnucks Rewards app at either gate, they will get in for free. Schnucks said, “There […]
Ritenour High School teacher named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year
An English teacher at Ritenour High School is the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens
By Max Baker EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion. The ball was going to Christopher ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
Rollover crash in south St. Louis
Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis.
Walter’s Walk 5K fundraiser takes place at Creve Coeur Park Sunday
A non-profit organization is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help them continue to provide affordable mental health services to those in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
Great Forest Park Balloon Race kicks off 50th year with glow
One of the biggest events of the year is back. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is going all out for its 50th anniversary.
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning. The derailment happened at approximately 11:22 a.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch. The incident happened on the tracks along 161 between Albers and New Baden. The number of derailed train cars is between 10 and 40. No injuries were immediately […]
kjfmradio.com
Prescribed burn certification training being offered in St. Charles and Lincoln counties
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help land managers achieve their goals and benefit native plants and wildlife at the same time. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering prescribed burn certification training in both St. Charles and Lincoln Counties for anyone interested in learning how to properly utilize prescribed fire. Controlled burning is a valuable tool for the management of grasslands, prairies, woodlands, glades, and other natural communities.
Missouri Woman Nearly Throws Away Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
Talk about doing something that you'd regret pretty much ever. A woman bought lottery tickets and kind of forgot about them. A few days later, she was getting ready to throw out trash when she decided to check the tickets one more time. It's a good thing she did as one just won her a million dollars.
KMOV
Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
Thousands gather for Great Forest Park Balloon Race
Thousands of people gathered Saturday for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0