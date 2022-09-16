Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Local Organization to Host Event For Grandparents
A local organization is holding an event for grandparents raising grandchildren later this week in Butler. Case managers, social workers, agency leaders, and other caregivers of children are invited to attend Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street. Participants will have the chance to...
wisr680.com
Armstrong County Community Foundation to Host Annual Dinner
There’s still time for residents in neighboring Armstrong County to reserve a spot at a dinner planned for next month. The Armstrong County Community Foundation is holding its annual dinner Tuesday, October 11th at the Inn at Lenape Heights. In addition to a dinner of salmon and chicken marsala,...
wisr680.com
Florida Man Pleads Guilty In Complex Healthcare Scheme
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to a multi-million scheme that defrauded Medicare and the now-defunct Ellwood City Medical Center. 58-year-old Daniel Hurt will now have to pay nearly $100 million in restitution and forfeit $30 million and his luxury boat for designing the complex fraud scheme. Charging documents say...
wisr680.com
Five Dead In Mercer Co. House Fire
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal fire that left five people dead late last week in Delaware Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, a passerby called 911 just after midnight on Friday to report that a three-story farmhouse on District Road was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire...
wisr680.com
Police Make Arrest In Wunderbar Break-In
One person is now in custody after breaking in to a coffee shop and stealing money intended for a charity. The break-in happened back on September 7th at the Wunderbar in Harmony. Police say 40-year-old Sean Richards broke into the store and stole donation boxes meant for charity. Richards told...
wisr680.com
