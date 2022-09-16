ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings on Cruise Ship They Are Acquiring

Carnival Cruise Line has opened cruises for bookings on Carnival Luminosa, a cruise ship that they are acquiring from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. Carnival Luminosa will enter Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in November and sail out of Brisbane, Australia. After a season in Australia, the cruise ship will move to Seattle and offer cruises to Alaska. The cruise ship is a sister ship to Carnival’s four Spirit class vessels.
Business Insider

Popular European cruise line Viking is now operating river cruises in the US — see what it's like aboard the new ship that's selling out fast

You can soon go on your dream European river cruise vacation without taking an international flight. Popular European cruise line Viking has finally begun operations in the US with its new highly anticipated river cruise vessel, the Viking Mississippi. And you can probably guess where it'll be sailing: along the...
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
The Independent

Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
TheStreet

Huge Royal Caribbean Move Puts Carnival, Norwegian on Notice

Being on vacation used to mean disconnecting from the world. Back in the 1980s into the 90s, that happened because travelers had very limited options when it came to keeping in touch. Domestic phone calls came with a hefty fee and international calling was even more price prohibitive. In those...
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
disneydining.com

Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room

Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
