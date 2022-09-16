Read full article on original website
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings on Cruise Ship They Are Acquiring
Carnival Cruise Line has opened cruises for bookings on Carnival Luminosa, a cruise ship that they are acquiring from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. Carnival Luminosa will enter Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in November and sail out of Brisbane, Australia. After a season in Australia, the cruise ship will move to Seattle and offer cruises to Alaska. The cruise ship is a sister ship to Carnival’s four Spirit class vessels.
Popular European cruise line Viking is now operating river cruises in the US — see what it's like aboard the new ship that's selling out fast
You can soon go on your dream European river cruise vacation without taking an international flight. Popular European cruise line Viking has finally begun operations in the US with its new highly anticipated river cruise vessel, the Viking Mississippi. And you can probably guess where it'll be sailing: along the...
A large ship with personalized service: Sun Princess ship to join Princess Cruises fleet in 2024
Princess Cruises' new ship Sun Princess is set to join the line's fleet in early 2024.
Animal park worker gored to death by ‘world’s largest antelope’ while leading it back into stables
AN ANIMAL park worker has been gored to death by the world's largest antelope while leading it back into the stables. The vicious attack took place after closing hours at Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in Sweden on Sunday. The victim's distraught colleague, Richard Berglund, told media he saw the...
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship
Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History
Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
Huge Royal Caribbean Move Puts Carnival, Norwegian on Notice
Being on vacation used to mean disconnecting from the world. Back in the 1980s into the 90s, that happened because travelers had very limited options when it came to keeping in touch. Domestic phone calls came with a hefty fee and international calling was even more price prohibitive. In those...
Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted
The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
Watch: Great white shark looks huge until second shark appears
Video footage showing a large great white shark dwarfed by an enormous white shark has produced some classic, albeit predictable, responses. The accompanying footage, tweeted Saturday by The Depths Below, is intended to show the “size difference between a 3m (10-foot) great white and a 5m (16-foot) great white.”
Four tourists dead & 15 injured as tour bus plunges 330 feet down cliff edge in thick fog on way from Machu Picchu
FOUR tourists have been killed and another 15 have been left injured after a tour bus plunged 330 feet down a cliff on the way back from Machu Picchu. The horror accident happened on Sunday when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a ravine. Authorities said three of...
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Fly for free: Southwest Airlines Companion Passes are up for grabs under a new promotion
Southwest Airlines is expanding eligibility for one of its most coveted frequent flyer benefits for the first few months of 2023.
Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room
Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A baggage handler working at the main airport in New Orleans died after her long hair apparently became stuck in a piece of machinery, authorities said. Officials said the handler, Jermani Thompson, was unloading a Frontier flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on earlier this week when the accident occurred.
