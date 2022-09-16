Read full article on original website
First Listen: Eric Seats delivers a cool groove on "Turns Me On"
(September 18, 2022) Give a drummer/producer an opportunity to make their beats shine in the studio and they will be happy to oblige. Eric Seats’ father was a major inspiration as a drummer himself, which was more than enough for the younger Seats in deciding his career vision. And his hard work delivered a very respectful career behind the scenes. Since 1997, his Key Beats, Inc. production house has been responsible for hits by R&B and Hip-Hop’s elite like Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, and as a studio musician/composer Seats has worked with Tamia, Patti LaBelle and gospel group The Soul Seekers.
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Happy birthday to LaMonte McLemore of the 5th Dimension
September 17, 2022: Birthday Greetings to the inimitable LaMonte McLemore. The St. Louis-born founder of Grammy legends The 5th Dimension, the group’s mellow bass for over 40 years. Their timeless tunes like “Up-Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in” are iconic uplifting anthems for a generation. The premiere freelance photographer for JET magazine’s “Beauty of the Week” for 5 decades with a documentary about this trailblazing feature in the works. Known for his sense of humor & style and overall kindness, “The Bronze Clark Gable” is the author of the popular inspirational memoir “From Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension (A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography and Music)” as told to Robert-Allan Arno. There’s so much more to the tapestry of “Mac”-- from his impactful mentoring by his beloved Grandma Gertrude, a Cherokee Indian, to his philosophies on life, love, happiness, and representation of African Americans in the media.
World Premiere: DMo! and Moonchild's Amber Navran are in the "FriendZone"
(September 19, 2022) Chicago native singer and songwriter DMo! (also known as D Maurice) has been a fixture in the indie soul community for two decades, both as a solo artist and as part of the talented team that has worked with Indie Soul King Eric Roberson. We love DMo!...
