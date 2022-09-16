Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near west side daycare; police shoot suspect hours later
INDIANAPOLIS – The search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a near west side daycare ended in a police shooting hours later.
According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10 th Street and North Holmes Avenue.Woman critically hurt in shooting on northeast side
Police found a woman who’d been shot multiple times at the location. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was dropping off children at the daycare and there were multiple witnesses, police said. Investigators said some of the children may have seen what happened.
It happened outside Charity Church Childhood Center.
Police described the shooting as a “directed attack” and said no suspect was in custody at that time. They received multiple descriptions of the gunman and his vehicle.Separate shootings leave 2 dead on violent Thursday in Indianapolis
Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man , who was taken to an area hospital.
Children at the daycare were released through the back entrance. Parents were contacted to come pick up their children, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
