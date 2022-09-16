Read full article on original website
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Staten Island Home of the Week: Center-hall Colonial, saltwater, heated in-ground pool, Tottenville, $1.53M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “two-family home boasts comfort and luxury situated on a 14,000-square-foot lot, at 19 Sylvan Ct. and features “a stunning living room and large dining room and family room with fireplace.”
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Anthony David's in Hoboken, NJ
There are few places in Hoboken I would go for dinner in a heartbeat. Anthony David’s is one of them. The restaurant from Chef Pino who also owns Bin 14 Uptown is a true gem, serving succulent food for brunch or dinner, although, if I had to pick, it would be brunch where this place is usually packed.
Borough President Vito Fossella unveils plaque at S.I. Cricket Club’s 9/11 memorial game
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella unveiled a plaque at the Staten Island Cricket Club’s 21st annual 9/11 memorial game at Walker Park to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the club on Sept. 10, 2022. After the unveiling ceremony, Borough President Fossella delivered a speech to...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 taco spots as chosen by our readers
STATEN ISLAND, NY. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite place to grab some tacos. Whether at an elaborate restaurant, a bar or a hole in the wall, we wanted to know where you go for a serious taco fix.
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
Happy birthday to Moore Catholic High School as it marks its 60-year Diamond Jubilee ‘Grand Gala’ Sept. 24
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The year was 1962. John Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth, the oral polio vaccine was administered to combat the disease and the Cuban missile crisis brought the world to the brink of a nuclear war. Here on Staten Island — in...
Port Richmond author’s main characters are Staten Island-based with stories rooted from the ‘once forgotten borough’ | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking back, Art Cappabianca recounts he’s devoted 26 years of his life to the New York Police Department and another 20 years to the United States Navy.
25,000 Staten Islanders flooded the streets to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 visit. | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Oct. 21, 1957 edition of the Staten Island Advance. While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Staten Island recalls her majesty’s visit to the Island in 1957. Only 300 police officers quelled the crowd of thousands lining the streets of the North Shore to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, visiting alongside their royal party. The royals were greeted with fanfare and officials from all over the city came to greet and escort her from Staten Island into Manhattan.
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
MTA launches open stroller pilot: See which Staten Island buses are included
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Commuting on New York City’s buses with a young child just got easier on select routes. On Monday, the MTA launched an open stroller pilot program in hopes of improving customer experience for parents and caregivers by testing the use of designated space on agency buses to accommodate open strollers.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
A Willowbrook success story: As she turns 75, the mom of two talks about her journey to independence.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Turning 75 is a challenge for some. But for Alice Catalano turning three quarters of a century meant partying at her platinum birthday celebration Aug. 4 at Jimmy Max, the Westerleigh dining spot. It wasn’t an ordinary birthday party. Catalano, flanked by her two grown...
brides.com
An Art-Inspired Summer Wedding in the Hamptons
Ksenia Artemyeva and Richard Adams met on Broadway—the street, that is—at a restaurant in New York City’s Theater District. Years later, after Richard proposed in the exact same location, they’d pay homage to the special street by selecting “Nights on Broadway” as the song for their first dance at their wedding.
Best fall foliage in New York: This location is a prime leaf peeping spot, says report
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
queenoftheclick.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Coming to 86th Street
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening on 86th Street in Bay Ridge. This chicken place will be between Panda Express and Wendy’s.
Do you live in a coveted Staten Island neighborhood? New real estate stats disclose which towns are most popular.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore or South Shore? Oceanfront or in the “Hills?” There’s always been an unofficial (and rather opinionated) debate among borough residents about which section of Staten Island is most desirable and which neighborhoods have the biggest lure. Want an older, charming...
Political buzz: Why Staten Island is the only NYC borough without a deputy borough president
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island is alone among the five boroughs without a deputy borough president at Borough Hall. And that’s working out fine as far as GOP Borough President Vito Fossella is concerned. The prior deputy borough president, longtime Borough Hall aide Ed Burke, had planned...
Pump station project to be explained at Community Board 1 meeting Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An upcoming construction project at the Mersereau Avenue Pump Station in Mariners Harbor will be the subject of a Community Board 1 committee meeting this week. Representatives from the city Department of Environmental Protection will discuss the planned project during the virtual public hearing at...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 17, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. John R. Ciago, 89, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Repose will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Hanley Funeral Home in New Dorp. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church, South Beach, at 9:30am on Monday, September 19 followed by burial at Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or University Hospice.
