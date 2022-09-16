ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
Anthony David's in Hoboken, NJ

There are few places in Hoboken I would go for dinner in a heartbeat. Anthony David’s is one of them. The restaurant from Chef Pino who also owns Bin 14 Uptown is a true gem, serving succulent food for brunch or dinner, although, if I had to pick, it would be brunch where this place is usually packed.
The Staten Island Advance

25,000 Staten Islanders flooded the streets to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 visit. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Oct. 21, 1957 edition of the Staten Island Advance. While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Staten Island recalls her majesty’s visit to the Island in 1957. Only 300 police officers quelled the crowd of thousands lining the streets of the North Shore to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, visiting alongside their royal party. The royals were greeted with fanfare and officials from all over the city came to greet and escort her from Staten Island into Manhattan.
An Art-Inspired Summer Wedding in the Hamptons

Ksenia Artemyeva and Richard Adams met on Broadway—the street, that is—at a restaurant in New York City’s Theater District. Years later, after Richard proposed in the exact same location, they’d pay homage to the special street by selecting “Nights on Broadway” as the song for their first dance at their wedding.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 17, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. John R. Ciago, 89, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Repose will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Hanley Funeral Home in New Dorp. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church, South Beach, at 9:30am on Monday, September 19 followed by burial at Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or University Hospice.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

